Impresario elevates Mayank Bhatt as Chief Executive Officer

Impresario has announced the elevation of Mayank Bhatt to the position of Chief Executive Officer. The move comes after IndiaRF recently announced a Rs 550-crore investment in Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality Private Limited.

Mayank has been a pillar in the SOCIAL growth story over the past seven years as the Business Head of SOCIAL. He will now focus his expertise on Impresario that includes other celebrated brands like Smoke House Deli, Salt Water Cafe, Mocha, BOSS Burger and Slink & Bardot.

Commenting on his elevation, Mayank Bhatt says, “I’ve been leading the charge at SOCIAL for years now, but it still feels like Day 1. Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt Ltd (IEHPL) has revolutionised the cafe culture in the country by creating spaces (like Mocha, Smoke House Deli, and Salt Water Grill) that allow the community to come together. We have created the perfect product-market fit to capture India’s changing demographic dividend. We’ve also unlocked the potential for co-working spaces very early on, making our cafes the perfect place for people to visit at any time of the day. Channeling our expertise and looking to the future, IEHPL is poised to be a INR 1,000 Cr company in the next 3 years with 140 SOCIAL and Smoke House Deli outposts leading the charge and a robust 25% contribution to revenue from our delivery business. I look forward to bringing these numbers to life and charting out the next two decades of IEHPL.”

Riyaaz Amlani, Founder & Managing Director, Impresario says, “Mayank has proven his mettle as a leader who understands brands, people and culture; something that’s integral to the pulse of Impresario. SOCIAL’s trajectory under his leadership is something that goes down in the books as a true success story. I couldn’t have asked for anyone better to take over the reins of Impresario and its suite of brands. I am eager to see the course that he takes with utmost faith in his judgements and decisions.”

An alum of the University of West London, Mayank started his career 18 years ago, at ITC Hotels in Mumbai. His work experience includes brands from the UK and India, both in hospitality and alcohol & beverage. He has been responsible for the growth of two widely renowned hospitality brands from India- SOCIAL and blueFrog as well as led the luxury portfolio in the West for the alcoholic major company, Diageo in India. Mayank joined Impresario as the Business Head for SOCIAL where he headed several verticals like operations, programming and events, including the beverage portfolio of their brands.

