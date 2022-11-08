Impresario names Satyajit Dhingra as its first Chief Business Officer

Dhingra has been with the company for over the last 15 years

Impresario Handmade Restaurants has announced the elevation of Satyajit Dhingra as the Group’s first Chief Business Officer (CBO). The move comes as the company readies itself to grow in new markets over the next few years and expand its influence in India.

Satyajit has been with the company for over the last 15 years. Homegrown cafe chain Mocha was his first brush with leadership at the Impresario stable.

In the past, he’s worked with brands like McDonald’s and Essar’s The Mobile Store.

In his new role as CBO, Satyajit will oversee the ambitious roll-out plans, and double Impresario’s footprint from 60 to 120 outlets across 30 cities, and building strong relationships with external stakeholders like property owners, partners and key suppliers, something that Satyajit has been honing for years.

“It’s been a lifetime of growth here. We started small, but I’ve seen Impresario grow in terms of network and revenue, as well as the number of lives we’ve touched with our cafes. My goal is to expand into new markets and deepen our presence in existing markets, while continuing to maintain healthy economics in current outlets. The Chief Business Officer role is something I’m eager to take on as my next challenge at Impresario!” said Dhingra.

Riyaaz Amlani, founder of Impresario added, “I don’t think Impresario would have reached where we are today without Satyajit’s astute business skills. He’s someone who understands the business and the ability to capitalise on business opportunities, so it was a no-brainer for the board and I to appoint him as our first Chief Business Officer. That majorly includes our future expansion plan of reaching a total of 120 outposts, with the addition of 2-3 new Smoke House Deli outlets and approximately 18-20 new SOCIAL outposts per year for the next 3 years. I’m certain that Satyajit can really help us achieve these numbers.”

