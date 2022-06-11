Recap: The Week That Was

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week.
In the next 10 years, India will be a massive superpower in world of sports: Vinit Karnik
Megha Tata to exit from Discovery Inc
Warner Bros Discovery: Arjun Nohwar at helm to push digital expansion plan?
Broadcasters urge TRAI to deregulate tariff, remove channel bundling restrictions
Sexism in deo ads: Not new to Indian market
Ideas that impacted lives: Here’s what Cannes Lions Shortlist Jury members are looking for
‘If we can make it work for a client in India, we can make it work elsewhere’
Yahoo is focusing on growing ad business in India: Paul Sigaloff
ABP centenary campaign is a take on the inquisitive gene that makes us human: Agnello Dias
Leo Burnett investing a lot on human data: Rajdeepak Das
