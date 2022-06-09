Megha Tata to exit from Discovery Inc

Megha Tata will be stepping down as Managing Director-South Asia of Discovery Inc. The announcement was made by Clement Schwebig, President & Managing Director of Warner Bros. Discovery in India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Korea.

On Tata’s exit, Schwebig said: “She has done an incredible job over the years leading the success of Discovery’s portfolio and brands in India including the launch of the Discovery+ streaming service.”

The announcement was part of other leadership changes in the company for Korea and India.

