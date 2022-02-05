Recap: The Week That Was

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week.
Sports and Digital our key focus areas: K Madhavan
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/sports-and-digital-our-key-focus-areas-k-madhavan-118142.html
Decoding the dynamics of startups and their agency partners: Is smaller better?
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/decoding-the-dynamics-of-startups-and-their-agency-partners-is-smaller-better-118252.html
News broadcasters call for more transparency in DD Free Dish slot allotment process
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/news-broadcasters-call-for-more-transparency-in-dd-free-dish-slot-allotment-process-118225.html
Why digital media industry is all smiles after Budget 2022
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/why-budget-2022-has-brought-a-smile-on-the-face-of-digital-media-industry-118196.html
I&B sector saw FDI worth $91 million in April-Sept 2021: Economic Survey
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-others-news/ib-sector-saw-fdi-worth-91-million-between-apr-sept-2021-economic-survey-118168.html
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube