Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 5, 2022 8:38 AM
Recap

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week.

 

 

Sports and Digital our key focus areas: K Madhavan

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/sports-and-digital-our-key-focus-areas-k-madhavan-118142.html

 


Decoding the dynamics of startups and their agency partners: Is smaller better?

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/decoding-the-dynamics-of-startups-and-their-agency-partners-is-smaller-better-118252.html

 

 
News broadcasters call for more transparency in DD Free Dish slot allotment process

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/news-broadcasters-call-for-more-transparency-in-dd-free-dish-slot-allotment-process-118225.html

 


Why digital media industry is all smiles after Budget 2022

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/why-budget-2022-has-brought-a-smile-on-the-face-of-digital-media-industry-118196.html

 


I&B sector saw FDI worth $91 million in April-Sept 2021: Economic Survey

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-others-news/ib-sector-saw-fdi-worth-91-million-between-apr-sept-2021-economic-survey-118168.html

 

 

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Advertising agency Ipl K madhavan Dd free dish e4m Recap Budget 2022 recap news e4m recap news exchange4media recap news
Show comments
You May Also Like
Recap

Recap: The Week That Was
1 week ago

recap

Recap: The Week That Was
22-January-2022

recap

Recap: The Week That Was
08-January-2022