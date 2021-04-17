Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

Updated: Apr 17, 2021 8:45 AM
We bring to you a collection of some of the best news and analytical pieces that exchange4media put up during this past week.

 

Will the show go on? Broadcasters stare at disruption in GEC programming due to shoot ban

Reminiscing about good ol’ days at Cannes Lions...

K Madhavan named President, The Walt Disney Company India and Star India   


Light, camera, action & precaution: Is TV industry ready for another halt?

Brands tip their hats to 'Indiranagar Ka Gunda'

