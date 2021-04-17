Recap: The Week That Was

We bring to you a collection of some of the best news and analytical pieces that exchange4media put up during this past week.
Will the show go on? Broadcasters stare at disruption in GEC programming due to shoot ban
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/will-the-show-go-on-broadcasters-stare-at-disruption-in-gec-programming-due-to-shoot-ban-112349.html
Reminiscing about good ol’ days at Cannes Lions...
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/reminiscing-about-good-ol-days-at-cannes-lions-112314.html
K Madhavan named President, The Walt Disney Company India and Star India
https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/k-madhavan-named-president-the-walt-disney-company-india-and-star-india-112282.html
Light, camera, action & precaution: Is TV industry ready for another halt?
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/light-camera-action-precaution-is-tv-production-industry-ready-for-another-halt-112268.html
Brands tip their hats to 'Indiranagar Ka Gunda'
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/brands-tip-their-hats-to-indiranagar-ka-gunda-112228.html
