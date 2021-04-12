Brands tip their hats to 'Indiranagar Ka Gunda'
From Zomato to Parle G, here’s how other brands anchored on to CRED and Rahul Dravid’s big moment on social media
Along with an exciting match between the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the onset of IPL 2021 was defined by another interesting performance -- that of "Indiranagar Ka Gunda", Rahul Dravid. While the star Indian cricketer is off the field for quite some years now, his charm and amazing acting performance in the CRED ad made him trend all over social media over the weekend.
Along with top marketing professionals, filmmakers and actors also praised Dravid for his unexpectedly great acting chops and the social media ran into a frenzy to churn out numerous quality memes. Several brands also jumped the gun and created some stupendous moment marketing gems. Have a look!
FabHotels plays with the classic meme format of 'when and then'
When your preferred FabHotel is sold out ?#AngryRahulDravid #RahulDravid #IndiraNagarkaGunda pic.twitter.com/dXILkDJ1hh— FabHotels (@FabHotels) April 10, 2021
FreshMenu and Zomato apprise customers in Indiranagar of unexpected delays
Indiranagar, our deliveries are being blocked by a wall. Expect a delay of 31,258 deliveries before he retires. #IndiraNagarkaGunda— FreshMenu (@FreshMenuIndia) April 9, 2021
deliveries in Indiranagar miiight be late today due to an angry gunda on the road— zomato (@zomato) April 9, 2021
it has come to our attention that some people took this seriously ??— zomato (@zomato) April 9, 2021
there is no gunda on the roads, there might be a wall tho ?
OYO offered much-required relief to all the people stuck in traffic
Stuck in Indiranagar? #ComeToOYO#IndiraNagarKaGunda— OYO (@oyorooms) April 9, 2021
Doctor Dreams initiated special discount to pacify all gundas of Indiranagar
We're giving flat 40% off on Memory Foam Mattresses, so that there are no more gundas in Indiranagar.#DoctorDreams #HappySleepDelivered #IndiranagarKaGunda pic.twitter.com/wYf9Jlypys— Doctor Dreams (@drdreamsindia) April 9, 2021
CARS24 India offered free upgrades for vehicles damaged by the new gunda
Reports coming in from Indiranagar that a Gunda is breaking cars, if this Gunda has damaged your car too, we are offering free upgrades.— CARS24 India (@cars24india) April 9, 2021
T&C apply
Ather Energy offered test rides on the infamous 100 ft road in Indiranagar
Cut the stress. Switch to Ather instead.— Ather Energy (@atherenergy) April 9, 2021
Test rides on at 100 ft rd #Indiranagar.
Gundas also welcome. https://t.co/SZUi9ols6T
Parle-G sent some goodies to turn the gunda back into a genius and Isha Foundation suggested inner engineering
Sending additional supplies of Parle-G to Indiranagar to turn the Gunda back into a Genius.#IndiranagarKaGunda #GmaneGenius #RahulDravid— Parle-G (@officialparleg) April 9, 2021
#IndiranagarKaGunda just needs an Inner Engineering fix. ?#InnerEngineering— Isha Foundation (@ishafoundation) April 10, 2021
Nagpur City Police won the game by making a very valid point
Be it in "indiranagar" or anywhere.— Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) April 10, 2021
Keep your calm,
Avoid unnecessary honking.#NagpurPolice pic.twitter.com/CTcfEV6AL8
