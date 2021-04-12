Brands tip their hats to 'Indiranagar Ka Gunda'

From Zomato to Parle G, here’s how other brands anchored on to CRED and Rahul Dravid’s big moment on social media

Along with an exciting match between the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the onset of IPL 2021 was defined by another interesting performance -- that of "Indiranagar Ka Gunda", Rahul Dravid. While the star Indian cricketer is off the field for quite some years now, his charm and amazing acting performance in the CRED ad made him trend all over social media over the weekend.

Along with top marketing professionals, filmmakers and actors also praised Dravid for his unexpectedly great acting chops and the social media ran into a frenzy to churn out numerous quality memes. Several brands also jumped the gun and created some stupendous moment marketing gems. Have a look!

FabHotels plays with the classic meme format of 'when and then'

FreshMenu and Zomato apprise customers in Indiranagar of unexpected delays

Indiranagar, our deliveries are being blocked by a wall. Expect a delay of 31,258 deliveries before he retires. #IndiraNagarkaGunda — FreshMenu (@FreshMenuIndia) April 9, 2021

deliveries in Indiranagar miiight be late today due to an angry gunda on the road — zomato (@zomato) April 9, 2021

it has come to our attention that some people took this seriously ??



there is no gunda on the roads, there might be a wall tho ? — zomato (@zomato) April 9, 2021

OYO offered much-required relief to all the people stuck in traffic

Doctor Dreams initiated special discount to pacify all gundas of Indiranagar

We're giving flat 40% off on Memory Foam Mattresses, so that there are no more gundas in Indiranagar.#DoctorDreams #HappySleepDelivered #IndiranagarKaGunda pic.twitter.com/wYf9Jlypys — Doctor Dreams (@drdreamsindia) April 9, 2021

CARS24 India offered free upgrades for vehicles damaged by the new gunda

Reports coming in from Indiranagar that a Gunda is breaking cars, if this Gunda has damaged your car too, we are offering free upgrades.



T&C apply — CARS24 India (@cars24india) April 9, 2021

Ather Energy offered test rides on the infamous 100 ft road in Indiranagar

Cut the stress. Switch to Ather instead.

Test rides on at 100 ft rd #Indiranagar.

Gundas also welcome. https://t.co/SZUi9ols6T — Ather Energy (@atherenergy) April 9, 2021

Parle-G sent some goodies to turn the gunda back into a genius and Isha Foundation suggested inner engineering

Sending additional supplies of Parle-G to Indiranagar to turn the Gunda back into a Genius.#IndiranagarKaGunda #GmaneGenius #RahulDravid — Parle-G (@officialparleg) April 9, 2021

Nagpur City Police won the game by making a very valid point

Be it in "indiranagar" or anywhere.

Keep your calm,

Avoid unnecessary honking.#NagpurPolice pic.twitter.com/CTcfEV6AL8 — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) April 10, 2021

