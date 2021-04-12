Brands tip their hats to 'Indiranagar Ka Gunda'

From Zomato to Parle G, here’s how other brands anchored on to CRED and Rahul Dravid’s big moment on social media

Updated: Apr 12, 2021 8:36 AM
cred

Along with an exciting match between the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the onset of IPL 2021 was defined by another interesting performance -- that of "Indiranagar Ka Gunda", Rahul Dravid. While the star Indian cricketer is off the field for quite some years now, his charm and amazing acting performance in the CRED ad made him trend all over social media over the weekend.

Along with top marketing professionals, filmmakers and actors also praised Dravid for his unexpectedly great acting chops and the social media ran into a frenzy to churn out numerous quality memes. Several brands also jumped the gun and created some stupendous moment marketing gems. Have a look! 

FabHotels plays with the classic meme format of 'when and then'

FreshMenu and Zomato apprise customers in Indiranagar of unexpected delays 

OYO offered much-required relief to all the people stuck in traffic 

Doctor Dreams initiated special discount to pacify all gundas of Indiranagar

CARS24 India offered free upgrades for vehicles damaged by the new gunda

Ather Energy offered test rides on the infamous 100 ft road in Indiranagar

Parle-G sent some goodies to turn the gunda back into a genius and Isha Foundation suggested inner engineering

Nagpur City Police won the game by making a very valid point

