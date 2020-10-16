Influencer Marketing has become central to the overall marketing strategy

ClanConnect.ai is an AI-enabled platform that allows brands to scale their influencer marketing efforts

ClanConnect.ai, a self-serve influencer marketing startup for brands.The AI-driven influencer marketing platform is founded by Kunal Kishore Sinha, Co-Founder of Value 360 Communications), Sagar Pushp, Former Head of Digital Media at Cheil India), and notable filmmaker Anshai Lal.

ClanConnect.ai aims to provide an AI-driven Influencer Marketing platform that helps brands in making their influencer marketing campaigns more data and result oriented. We spoke to the founders about the new venture and more:

Excerpts:

What was the thought behind this entrepreneurial venture?

Working along with various brands for more than a decade now, we realized that this industry needed a certain amount of technology push. We also thought why influencers have not been able to organize themselves on to a platform where brands can actually benefit from the influencer marketing space.

So, we started working on this idea and came up with something which can actually change the entire dynamics of influencer marketing.

ClanConnect.ai aims to provide an AI-driven Influencer Marketing platform that helps brands in making their influencer marketing campaigns more data and result oriented.

Tell us about the tech highlights of ClanConnect?

ClanConnect.ai is an AI-enabled platform that allows brands to scale their influencer marketing efforts by bringing discovery, management, and performance analytics all in one system.

Through targeted searches and customizable analytics, marketers are able to identify and partner with more relevant influencers. ClanConnect.ai offers 30 different parameters to quantify the suitability and reach of each influencer. ClanConnect.ai has introduced a structured process of selecting influencers for brands. It simplifies the interaction between all stakeholders through instant analytics, progress reports, campaign ROIs, and so forth to help everyone derive the necessary learnings.

The platform further empowers smaller influencers to engage with larger brands, thereby democratizing the process for everyone. Setting the competitive aspects aside, ClanConnect.ai - the influencer marketplace- seeks to collaborate with all stakeholders, including individual influencers, talent hubs, agencies, and brands by bringing them onto a single platform.

How important has influencer marketing become for brands and for consumers?

Influencer marketing is driving the entire People to People marketing strategy for the brands. The reason it has become central to the overall marketing strategy.

Influencers are creating very meaningful conversations with their follower base which is helping brands create a relationship with the consumers at large. This relationship of trust can be effectively monetized.







Celebrities have been making news for all the wrong reasons right now. How is it going to reshape the entire influencer marketing paradigm?

Cricketers and Bollywood celebrities have always been part of the traditional advertising. Brands try to leverage the power of their reach. But, there are many brands that have ended their partnership with some of the celebrities who were in question for wrong reasons. There is a great opportunity for influencers beyond celebrities right now.

Also, influencer marketing is increasing accessibility for smaller businesses. So, this industry will help the smaller ones to mobilize their businesses. Many small influencers and KOL (Key Opinion Leaders) with a greater reach can make a livelihood out of this. Micro/nano influencers will become essentially important in the times to come. So, this will become an industry of its own, we are at a very nascent stage.