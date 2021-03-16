Zupee names Subi Chaturvedi as Chief Corporate & Public Affairs Officer

In her new role, Chaturvedi will work closely with the Government bodies and policymakers, as India defines the policy framework for the online gaming, education & skilling sector

Zupee, India’s online skill-based gamification and knowledge platform, today announced the appointment of Subi Chaturvedi as the Chief Corporate & Public Affairs Officer.

Zupee, founded by IIT Kanpur graduates Dilsher Singh Malhi and Siddhant Saurabh in 2018, is a growing skill-based mobile gaming and knowledge platform, running live quiz tournaments on its app, where users compete with friends and other players for monetary rewards. It successfully raised $19 million in two rounds of funding. The online gaming sector has witnessed a boom during the pandemic, with increased internet and mobile penetration creating a dire need for a facilitative ecosystem in order to provide fertile ground for technology-led innovation. As per an industry report, the online gaming industry is growing at 40% CAGR with over 300 million users in the country.

Speaking on her appointment, Subi Chaturvedi, Chief of Corporate & Public Affairs, Zupee said, “I am delighted on joining Zupee as I am joining a team of go-getters and innovators, who are being led by one of the brightest minds in the country. Dilsher, the founder, has a maker’s instinct, and epitomises constructive depolarizing, which I believe is critical to success of any workforce of the future. I see great potential in what Zupee is doing, what it can do & what Dilsher has envisioned. I believe that we can revolutionize the field of learning, skilling and education through gamification and by incentivising learning. Our products and solutions are going to be aligned with the Government’s vision of a self-reliant India and of creating Make in India solutions for the world.”

Congratulating Subi Chaturvedi on her new role, Dilsher Singh Malhi, Founder & CEO, Zupee said, “At Zupee, we are committed towards making the internet a place for productive engagement. We are bringing the ‘best of the best’ onboard to help us in realise our vision and transforming the company into a centre of innovation. We are constantly looking for moonshotters, transformational leaders and people with experience in building facilitative policy frameworks to join us. By bringing in Dr. Subi, we now have someone who embodies all three qualities. She is an exceptional talent and look forward to her leadership & expertise to help us scale and grow as a company and as a community”.

Chaturvedi further added, “I am looking forward to collaborate with the Government, industry bodies, academia and other stakeholders to build a framework that facilitates innovation, invites investments and create opportunities for the youth of this country. We really have a chance to go global with Zupee and represent India at an international level as an innovator and technology leader, and I am going to be heavily invested in achieving this.”

An alumna of IIT Delhi, Chaturvedi has served as the Global Co-Chair of the Netmundial Initiative, was a Member of the UN Internet Governance Forum (MAG), appointed by the UNSG, and has also served on the Boards of the UK India Business Council (UKIBC), & IGFSA.

Prior to joining Zupee, Chaturvedi was leading TikTok4Good India, and has over two decades of senior leadership experience across verticals such as digital economy, entrepreneurship, startups, sustainability & diversity, working with governments, international organizations and multilateral institutions.

Chaturvedi has also served as a Senior President at YES BANK, Head of Public Policy and Public Affairs at COAI (Cellular Operators Association of India), Director Strategy - Public Policy and New Media at Hill + Knowlton and Assistant Professor of Journalism and Communication at the Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi University. She’s recognised as a foremost expert on internet governance multistakholderism, and engendering cyberspace with a focus on new and emerging technology and engendering cyberspace and is passionate about bringing more women in technology & leadership and making gaming work for good.

In her new role, Chaturvedi will work closely with the Government bodies and policy makers, as India defines the policy framework for the online gaming, education & skilling sector. Her contribution will be a key focus area in the backdrop of India’s emergence as one of the top five nations in mobile gaming arena. Her work in Digital economy and global internet governance is well recognised globally by the industry, academia and governments. She is well published and on cross order data flows, new and emerging technologies and is often a keynote speaker at significant industry and government forums.

