zingbus awards its PR mandate to Grey Cell Public Relation

Grey Cell Public Relations has won the PR mandate for zingbus, a leading startup focused on improving intercity bus travel space. In this alliance, Grey Cell Public Relations will handle the PR campaigns and implement its strategies in an organized manner towards the development of the brand.

Commenting on the alliance, Prashant Kumar, cofounder, zingbussaid, "We are extremely pleased with this collaboration with Grey Cell Public Relations as we look forward to the great PR experience which Grey Cell is going to offer us. I am very sure it would be a fruitful experience for the emerging market presence of our brand and valuable bus services which we would offer to our customers."

Madhukar Kumar, Founder and chief strategist, Grey Cell Public Relations, said, "we are really excited with this new strategic collaboration with zingbus, one of the finest bus services in India. We look forward to working with zingbus leadership team and helping them build an amazing market presence for the brand with our committed and dedicated team like we have done for many new economy businesses in the past."

Grey Cell PR is a consultancy of complete public relations, media and consulting solutions covering the republic of India. The firm currently works with various businesses across industries such as Corporate, startup, Technology, Healthcare, Education, Fintech, and Professional services.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)