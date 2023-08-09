'AI can simulate PR scenarios, helping professionals acquire practical experience'

It is essential for organisations to not only train young professionals but also manage them appropriately. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into their work, and in return, they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work. With the advent of artificial intelligence, young professionals are turning towards AI for mentorship and guidance.



These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.



Today, the exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Madhukar Kumar, Founder and Chief Strategist, Grey Cell Public Relations, where he talked about AI being an invaluable mentor in the PR industry and how it delivers instant feedback, facilitating continuous improvement.

Excerpts:

PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what does the current generation lack?

We certainly value the innovative and enterprising spirit that new talent brings to the PR industry, but we've also observed some areas of deficiency. These include patience, discipline and comprehensive technological knowledge. While young professionals are often adept with digital tools and offer a fresh perspective, they sometimes lack a deep understanding of business fundamentals or substantial, hands-on experience in managing complex scenarios. They may not fully grasp the intricacies of unique business problems. Although highly digitally savvy, their abilities to communicate effectively in person or build strong relationships may be underdeveloped due to over-reliance on technology. They may also struggle to balance the dynamic, rapidly evolving nature of the digital world with the requirement for long-term strategic planning in the PR industry. Lastly, they may lack the patience and perseverance necessary for long-term success, as they are more accustomed to the immediate gratification of the digital age.

Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?

At Grey Cell PR, we take talent retention very seriously and consider it a significant challenge. Our approach involves empowering our employees by providing task and client variety, ample freedom and job enrichment. We've found these measures greatly assist in talent retention. Beyond this, we're investigating further solutions to address pay challenges, such as flexible working hours, remote work opportunities and health benefits. We're also working on increasing the transparency and fairness of our pay practices.

Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?

There are indeed several additional industry challenges. For instance, a shortage of experienced professionals for guidance and training and a disproportionate focus on media coverage rather than comprehensive reputation management and understanding the true complexities of PR work. Constant evolution of the media landscape is another hurdle, as it necessitates continual learning and adaptation, which can be overwhelming. The proliferation of misinformation and 'fake news' complicates the PR industry further, necessitating vigilance and proactivity in managing client reputations. The expectation for instantaneous response in our digital age also poses a significant strain, potentially leading to professional burnout.

How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?

AI is proving to be an invaluable mentor in the PR industry. It offers real-time insights into emerging trends, consumer behaviour and media performance, aiding young professionals in adapting to industry norms. AI eliminates the need to rely solely on senior colleagues for guidance, providing real-time feedback and guidance. AI tools also support personalised learning and development programs, allowing professionals to enhance their skills at a pace that suits them. These tools deliver instant feedback, facilitating continuous improvement. Furthermore, AI can simulate various PR scenarios, enabling professionals to acquire practical experience and learn from their mistakes in a risk-free environment.

What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programmes?

At Grey Cell PR, we place great importance on our mentorship program. Each team leader is tasked with guiding junior members in a structured manner, with explicit deliverables outlined. Whether it's pitching stories, writing content, crafting presentations or managing crisis communications, our mentors guide each team member effectively. We also foster an open culture in which even the most junior team member can approach the most senior member without any difficulty or hindrance.

The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.

Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)