Grey Cell PR to pay back 100% of salary cuts to employees

Grey Cell Public Relations has decided to pay back to its team members 100% of the salary cuts the firm had to make under the pandemic-induced duress. Madhukar Kumar, founder & chief strategist, Grey Cell PR, has shared this on social media handles and communicated via official internal email.

As with all businesses, Grey Cell PR too had reeled under the negative domino effect of the pandemic with reduced business opportunities, but "we never even considered laying people off; instead to tide over the bad time we requested our team to take a salary cut for a brief period," says Madhukar.

Talking about the payback, he says, "What are we without our people? Our strength lies in our team members. They stood steadfast by the firm when we needed them the most. Now it is our turn to show our gratitude."

"With improving business scenario, we are once again on a fast growth trajectory; we have already on-boarded a number of new clients. So, now with better times, it becomes our moral duty to pay back to our people, and we are doing so. We thank everyone who believes in us, our hard work & talent. I thank all our teammates, all the clients, and all my well-wishers. I thank everyone who helps us keep breathing every day," Madhukar further added.

The firm will initiate the payback process in the next few days; however, it will apply to only those team members who are still on the rolls of the firm.

Grey Cell PR is a well-known new-age PR firm in India that advises businesses creating disruptions in their sphere of work. The firm provides full-range consultancy on public relations, media, and communications consulting solutions covering India and global domains. The firm currently works with various businesses across Corporate, Startups, Technology, Healthcare, Education, Fintech, Logistics, and other Professional Services.

