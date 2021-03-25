Wizspk Communication & PR bags PR mandate for Maharashtra Tourism

Wizspk will be responsible for creating and executing PR and imaging campaigns to place the State of Maharashtra on the Domestic & International Tourism Map

An integrated Marketing Solutions and PR firm, Wizspk Communication & PR has been accorded the PR mandate for Directorate of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra. Wizspk will be responsible for creating and executing PR and imaging campaigns to place the State of Maharashtra prominently on the Domestic & International Tourism Map.

As a PR partner, Wizspk will offer a gamut of services including strategic counsel and planning, media relations, crisis preparedness and management, media advocacy and stakeholder management. Wizspk will highlight DoT’S various policies and programmes aimed at promoting tourism through strategic PR campaigns.

The Directorate of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, is the nodal authority for developing and promoting tourism in the state of Maharashtra. It aims at marketing and promoting tourist destinations, products and services in the State. It is also responsible for infrastructure creation and maintenance at the various destinations and implementation of tourism schemes of the Government of Maharashtra.

Speaking on the significant association, Ms. Anuja Choudhary, Founder Director, Wizspk Communication & PR, said, “We are proud to partner with DoT and look forward to closely working with them to strengthen Maharashtra’s positioning among the travellers as the perfect destination of choice with myriad of tourism offerings.”

Last year, Wizspk had bagged prestigious mandates including Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP), Govt. of NCT of Delhi in 2020 along with Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) and its flagship annual event - The International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

