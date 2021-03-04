'We believe in emotional power of entertainment as it helps people to enjoy better life'

Content consumption experienced an exponential push in the backdrop of the pandemic soaring as high as 999 billion weekly viewing minutes in 2020, according to rating agency BARC. Almost 9 per cent increase in the viewership is a clear validation of the growing spectra of television and its content. Benefitting directly through the increased viewership are the DTH service providers. Tata Sky, one of the popular DTH players in the industry also witnessed surplus growth in subscriptions during the initial days of lockdown and reached a landmark of being present in over 22 million households across the country.

In order to commit itself further towards simplifying content consumption for people in India, Tata Sky, recently unveiled its new brand purpose with the following statement - ‘Tata Sky exists to make tomorrow better than today for family and home.’ Aligned with this new brand purpose, Tata Sky has launched a campaign with the slogan “Iss khidki ko khol dala toh life Jingalala,” where ‘Khidki’ is an embodiment of entertainment which, via Tata Sky, provides moments of emotional gratification in everyday lives of people.

Anurag Kumar, Chief Communications Officer, Tata Sky, shares more insights on their latest campaign, changing consumer sentiments, communication strategies during these uncertain times, growth in the sector and more, in a conversation with exchange4media.

To commence the interaction, Kumar discussed elaboratively on brand’s journey post lockdown and the engagement rates on the service provider. He said, “Last year was full of ups and downs, and uncertainties. Unlike other sectors, the impact on the DTH sector was less as people consumed content on television while being at home. We had reasonable stability as compared to other sectors, giving credit to the lockdown and Work from Home scenario.”

“The recent data from TRAI which directs on the increase in the DTH subscription base is a good news for us. Tata Sky too is back on the pre-Covid numbers and the base is continuously increasing,” he added.

Sharing the insights behind the campaign, Kumar explained, “The statement ‘Tata Sky exists to make tomorrow better than today for family and home’ exemplifies the brand’s belief in the emotional power of entertainment which we trust can move, motivate, inspire and help people to enjoy a better life. We believe that this reinforces the brand’s focus in simplifying content access, discovery and consumption in newer and more delightful ways that lead to betterment in customer’s lives”.

Adding further about the campaign conceived by Ogilvy India, the Chief Communications Officer, Tata Sky further said, “Over the years, the word Jingalala has become synonymous with Tata Sky and the TV viewing experience. Through our slice-of-life TVC, we capture how the screen powered by Tata Sky can be, as we believe, a positive emotional force, bettering the lives of people, reinforcing our commitment to Jingalala-ness.”





This new campaign will be communicated through multiple media channels across languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Odia. The TVC takes us through the lives of families and individuals at home through the point of view of TV as they celebrate, what appear to be moments of togetherness, learning, camaraderie and happiness.

The campaign is being promoted primarily on social media and television. Engagement will be driven through #HarGharKiKhidki campaign that will highlight the candid and unfiltered emotions of the audience through the lens of Tata Sky. In addition, the campaign will resort to influencer engagement with famous influencers asking their followers and other content creators to participate by making Reels of their family enjoying entertainment on Tata Sky using the original audio of the TVC to create brand recall, informed Kumar.

The brand believes to have seen a positive uptake in subscriptions in the past few months. Kumar noted that the tremendous increase in numbers is a result of a meticulous content distribution strategy that gives a personalized experience to our user base along with ensuring the promotion of our key linear properties and the bonus of Value Added Services offered by Tata Sky to its audience.

Speaking extensively on consumer sentiment change and Tata Sky’s contribution in keeping up with the altered behavior of consumers, Kumar remarked, “Nowadays, consumers have shifted their base to more regional content and GECs. There is an added attention to personalized content amongst viewers and huge traffic on the digital medium.”

“Tata Sky, as a brand has always focused on providing customized services to its subscribers with the help of the Value Added Services offered,” he added.

A set of core beliefs have always guided brand Tata Sky, remarked Kumar. “The communication strategy has been to change the perspective of people through the campaign, add value to people’s lives”.

To conclude, he added, “The campaign is a combination of thematic emotional connect with consumers and complementary local campaigns aligned simultaneously to focus on the huge regional market”.

