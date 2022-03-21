Vishal Mehra named CEO of Popkorn Communications

Popkorn Communications, part of Value 360 Group, has announced the appointment of Vishal Mehra as the CEO for its newly re-launched digital vertical. At Value 360 Communications, Mehra will consolidate the group’s tech offerings, blending them with creativity, and positioning it as one of the more exciting agencies in the industry.

Mehra has more than 16 years of experience working with Fortune 100 brands across industries for emerging technologies and digital/integrated strategy. He has created and led digital practice at top consultancies, agencies, and start-ups and has been actively involved in bringing category-creating digital products into the country.

In his last stint with 22feet Tribal Worldwide, part of DDB Mudra Group, he led the agency in Delhi and was part of the team to integrate the group’s offerings in the market. Before that, Mehra has worked with mobile marketing start-ups, an aviation marketing consultancy, as well as leading agencies like Cheil Worldwide, and Bite (now Archetype), partnering with brands across industries.

Commenting on the appointment, Kunal Kishore - Founder Director, Value 360 Communications, said, “We are committed to building Value 360 into a group of independent entities with specialized communication capability. We believe digital marketing is going through a phase where it is re-defining itself with its ever-evolving landscape and we need people with right intelligentsia to build our comprehensive digital capability. We are delighted to have Vishal on board. He deeply understands Value’s vision and will bring in an outside-in view of digital trends from his experience and expertise.”

Vishal Mehra, CEO - Popkorn Communications said, “Across the Value 360 Group, we have market leading offerings in Public Relations, Influencer Marketing and Corporate Communications. I’m determined to tap our unique position to double down on our digital offerings and making Popkorn a great place for the industry’s top talent to work at. I am honoured and excited to build this with my team. Our pivot to digital will become not just a driver of the group’s growth, but also for our people.”

A management graduate from Haas School of Business (UC Berkeley) and International Management Institute (Belgium), Mehra has a lifelong passion for technology, philately, aviation, and marketing.

