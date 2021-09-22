The Mavericks wins communications mandate for Ultraviolette 

The advisory firm will provide integrated communications, end-to-end campaign planning & execution, and overall strategic counsel for the electric mobility brand

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 22, 2021 12:44 PM
Ultraviolette - Mavericks

The Mavericks India - a reputation management advisory firm announced that it has won the national communications mandate of the electric mobility brand Ultraviolette. The company, which is known for being an innovator in high performance, future-ready electric mobility was founded in 2016 by Narayan Subramaniam and Niraj Rajmohan and is headquartered in Bangalore. 

As part of the engagement, The Mavericks will provide integrated communications and end-to-end campaign planning and execution across all media platforms, and overall strategic counsel for the brand. 

Confirming the appointment, Narayan Subramaniam, Founder and CEO, Ultraviolette commented, “Ultraviolette is delighted to bring on board The Mavericks as our strategic communication partners. We are a dynamic team, incepted with a vision of creating top-of-the-line mobility solutions driven by innovation, progressive design and energy-efficient technologies. And as we partner with The Mavericks, we are certain their robust team, creative ability, and deep understanding of the brand and consumer ecosystem will be a gamechanger in our journey with communications,” he added. 

On winning the PR mandate, Chetan Mahajan, CEO, The Mavericks, said “We are thrilled to be the chosen partners of Ultraviolette, and the win is a testament of the strength of our diverse offerings, storytelling expertise and consistent client engagement experience. Intending to transform the mobility space globally, Ultraviolette is a visionary brand that exemplifies disruptive innovation and design. We look forward to crafting high impact integrated campaigns to build resonance with consumers and other stakeholders.”

