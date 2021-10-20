The Mavericks bags integrated comms mandate for Stellaris Venture Partners

The Mavericks India, an integrated marketing communications advisory, has been awarded the integrated communications mandate for early-stage fund, Stellaris Venture Partners. Stellaris recently announced the launch of its second fund of $225 million that backed many market movers including Whatfix, Mamaearth, Slintel (recently acquired by US-based unicorn, 6Sense), mFine and Propelld to name a few.

Commenting on the appointment, Alok Goyal, Partner, Stellaris Venture Partners said, “We are very bullish on the opportunities that the Indian tech start-up ecosystem presents today. As the ecosystem has grown, so has the number of funds, and the need for every fund to clearly articulate its purpose, positioning and differentiation. We are excited to have The Mavericks on board as our reputation advisory as we enter the next phase of growth. We are confident that their expertise will help us in communicating our positioning of an early stage fund that partners with bold founders at nascent stages of their ventures to help transform ideas into resilient businesses .”

On winning the mandate, Chetan Mahajan, Founder & CEO, The Mavericks said, “We are thrilled to partner Stellaris Venture Partners in co-creating its communications approach and amplifying its business impact amongst relevant stakeholders. The fund is a formidable force in the Indian venture capital ecosystem that discovered soonicorns such as Whatfix and Mamaearth, and continues to identify and invest in potential movers and shakers.

We look forward to bringing our storytelling expertise to deliver the desired impact for Stellaris Venture Partners as they continue to create new benchmarks in the global VC ecosystem,” he added.

