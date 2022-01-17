The Mavericks wins PR mandate for e-cycle brand Hero Lectro

The Mavericks India has announced that it has won the national communications mandate for Hero Lectro E-Cycles following a competitive multi-agency pitch.

As part of the engagement, Mavericks will work with Hero Lectro to drive specific narratives around the category as well as the brand, through strategic marketing and communication campaigns.

Confirming the appointment, Rachit Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Hero Lectro, commented, “We are delighted to partner The Mavericks in our journey towards building the category of e-cycles in the country as well as establishing a unique identity for Hero Lectro. The team at Mavericks demonstrated a creative and bold approach to the brief, based on in-depth research and a thorough understanding of the category, and our business. We are confident that their forward-looking and well-thought-out ideas will help us achieve our desired goals in a rapidly evolving market, and we look forward to this dynamic partnership with them.”

On winning the PR mandate, Chetan Mahajan, CEO, The Mavericks India, said: “Hero Lectro is a visionary brand and market leader in the e-cycles category. With a diverse portfolio of e-cycles in their arsenal, Hero Lectro is creating a new segment amongst commuters, fitness and adventure enthusiasts, and conscious consumers. We are extremely proud to have been selected as their communications partner and we look forward to working with the team at Hero Lectro to develop campaigns that will elevate their brand proposition as well as deepen the brand connect with their customers and stakeholders.”

