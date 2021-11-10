The Mavericks India bags integrated PR mandate for Zepto

Integrated marketing communications advisory, The Mavericks India, has won the integrated PR mandate for 10-Minute Grocery Delivery App, Zepto. Founded by two 19-year-old Stanford dropouts, Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, the company recently announced a fundraise of $60 million led by Glade Brook Capital with participation from Y Combinator and others. The mandate includes strategic media outreach, social media strategy and management for the brand, in addition integrated PR campaign planning and execution.

With its optimized network of ‘cloud stores’ or micro-warehouses, Zepto is able to consistently deliver in 10 minutes through a combination of technological and operational excellence. The company is expanding quickly across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR and will be launching in key areas across Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata in the next 30 days.

Commenting on the appointment, Aadit Palicha, Founder & CEO, Zepto said, “Q-Commerce has the potential to disrupt India’s e-commerce sector, and its spectacular growth provides an opportunity for Zepto to leverage its competitive edge over incumbents. The Zepto promise is simple - consistency, precision, and speed, all jam-packed into one platform that ultimately delivers the speediest customer delight, in just 10 minutes. The Mavericks India has initiated our corporate campaign across the country on a high note with our fundraise announcement and we are confident that their expertise will help us further deepen our brand positioning with a perfect and creative blend of communication modalities.”

On winning the mandate, Chetan Mahajan, Founder & CEO, The Mavericks said, “ Zepto’s model has the potential to change the way India shops forever, and we are excited to partner the brand in delivering their promise to every household in the country.”

He further added, “The synergies of our young, dynamic, and agile team match that of Zepto’s, which is looking for aggressive growth riding on the massive Q-commerce wave the country is currently experiencing. We are confident that together we will fuel Zepto’s ambitions of becoming India’s fastest unicorn.”

