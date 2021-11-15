The Mavericks India wins integrated communications mandate for FACE

The communications advisory will help the fintech industry body communicate their purpose and objectives to the relevant stakeholders

The Mavericks India, an integrated marketing communications advisory, has won the integrated communications mandate for FACE, one of India’s fintech industry bodies. FACE’s mission is to drive ethical lending practices among the Indian fintech sector while protecting consumer interest against predatory lenders and enhancing digital financial literacy and awareness.

“At FACE, our aim is to work closely with the government and other stakeholders and bring forth a framework which has trust, transparency and accountability at its core, and which can take India one step closer to financial inclusion. We are delighted to onboard The Mavericks India to further drive our mission with their expertise in integrated communications in the fintech sector, and help us communicate our purpose and objectives to the relevant stakeholders,” says Ranvir Singh, FACE Member and Founder-MD, Kissht.

On winning the mandate, Chetan Mahajan, Founder & CEO, The Mavericks India said, “We are proud to partner FACE in its mission towards protecting consumers against illicit digital lending practices, and the fintech ecosystem as a whole. We are excited to bring forth our expertise in co-creating and amplifying a narrative for the industry body that can bring about regulatory and policy-level changes in the long-term.”

With 13 leading fintech players as its members, FACE is working closely with the government, industry players, policy makers and regulators to strengthen the entire digital lending ecosystem and accelerate its growth.

