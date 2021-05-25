Tata AIG General Insurance awards PR mandate to Lintas Live

Lintas Live (formerly GolinOpinion) has bagged the PR and advocacy building mandate for TATA AIG General Insurance Limited. The appointment is an outcome of a multi-agency pitch.

The digital-first creative PR agency will develop the PR and corporate communications framework for TATA AIG to strengthen its leadership position in the general insurance space.

Commenting on the partnership, Parag Ved, President – Consumer Business, Tata AIG GI said: “We were looking for a strategic communications partner, a passionate team who understood our vision and core ideology. We were contented with the team’s depth of understanding and the range of PR & advocacy capabilities that Lintas Live has to offer which is so relevant to brand-building. As our ambition was to continue to build our brand narrative in newer and more relevant ways, we felt this team was best placed to take on this challenge. We are confident that with this partnership, we will be able to further establish our thought leadership in the growing world of Insurance services.”

The agency’s first-of-its-kind LIVE framework will help Tata AIG GI morph into an integral part of the PR conversations to create brand relevance and impact in a new digital era.

Commenting on the win, Ameer Ismail, President, Lintas Live said: “Tata AIG is a well-established leader brand in the general insurance industry. We are delighted to have won this mandate. As we live in an inter-connected world, Lintas Live will create new and compelling ways to find relevance with all stakeholders. Our ability to think strategically, develop narratives creatively and deploy smartly will be at the core of what we do for TATA AIG.”

Lintas Live's Mumbai office will lead the PR and advocacy efforts for Tata AIG General Insurance.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)