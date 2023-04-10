Sony India awards PR mandate to Adfactors PR

According to recent statistics, women make up about 70 per cent of the PR workforce, but they only hold about 30 per cent of the top positions in the industry. And while this may mark the figures on the global level, in India, the number (of women in PR workforce) would be higher at over 80 per cent. Some studies also show that women in senior leadership positions spearhead an agency with equal efficiency, if not more, as their male counterparts.

Even in the 21st century, operating in a digital-first age and despite the industry being two-thirds female, gender equality in the boardroom continues to remain elusive for women in PR. In fact, in senior management and CXO positions, the numbers are reversed. And it’s not because women lack, any which way, in skill, potential or talent but the responsibilities they juggle – both at work and at home. Even though with flexible work hours and women-forward policies in place, work-life balance, in senior positions, are a far cry.

The first barrier that prevents a woman from reaching leadership positions, says Xavier Prabhu, President, APAC, and global board member, IPREX Global Communication, “is the relentless ecosystem that the PR/communication industry is, which naturally disadvantages any woman professional who seeks to balance her priorities over her male counterparts who don't have such expectations/pressures”.

Industry professionals are also of the opinion that many women employees, despite being highly capable and desiring to be in leadership roles, stumble because they are reluctant to ask for help. Felicia Blow, National PRSA Chair, says, “The confidence level of women; the networks to leverage getting access; and the allies to support our movement. Further, in many cases, we bear greater responsibilities in the home – which limits our abilities to engage as men do – after hours, long travel, out of office, etc.”

But even if a woman overcomes all odds and takes a step towards shattering the proverbial glass ceiling, there is a certain amount of side-lining that happens. Agrees Melissa Arulappan, corporate communications professional and Founder Member, GWPR India, referring to the GWPR Annual Index 2022, which shows that gender discrimination in the PR workplace remains a key contributor to the lack of senior female leaders in the industry. “Of the 53 per cent of female PR professionals who claim to have faced discrimination in the workplace, 27 per cent said this was based on gender discrimination, closely followed by age discrimination, about 23 per cent). Fifty per cent of women with children are particularly discriminated against in terms of career progression,” she points out and adds, “The 2022 findings have also revealed that discrimination on the grounds of ageism is almost as widespread as gender discrimination. Two-thirds of women currently working in PR agencies could not see themselves being there beyond the age of 50. For those facing discrimination, the major impact on their career was being overlooked for a promotion or pay rise, about 53 per cent.”

Speaking from an international perspective, Blow believes that parochialism, negative stereotypes and “the lack of courage to step out and take what’s ours” are the reasons for women being side-lined during the leadership process. With mush resentment, she adds, “I hate to say this, but there are also too many women who will not reach back/reach out to help their sisters.”

In such a scenario, it is partly the responsibility of respective agencies to create a bias-less environment and continue to do so till it becomes a equitable and fair process. According to Prabhu, “Agencies should identify women professionals displaying the hunger and leadership traits early and support them with specific/ customised training and coaching early on to help them grow into successful, confident leaders. Once the level playing field happens, we should become gender neutral. Let the best win should become the motto.” Arulappan adds that for a noticeable change to happen, diversity targets should be set. “At least 50 per cent of board directors should be female.”

Blow, who has worked with, and never for, numerous PR, marketing, advertising and other agencies, is of the view that the policies (leave, travel, promotion, etc.) that hold women back, do not hold back their male counterparts. “The sacrifice for women is far greater than for men by virtue of the fact that we carry life and, therefore, are also expected to be the primary caretakers. There also is the double-standard for men who can take “paternal leave” in some respects – not all, but are able to return to their same roles with the same pay when they come back to office. It’s a terrible dynamic but the good news is that the remote work place options, pressures to build greater “work/life balance” for employees by employers and the talent scarcity is driving great change in the marketplace.”

And considering a woman does reach the boardroom by virtue of her capabilities and hard work, coupled with subtle benefits and ease offered by agencies, there looms a larger question. Is her pay at par with male members of the boardroom? Global researches attest the fact that a gender pay gap exist. What's concerning, however, is that this parity increases as a woman rises in rank in an organisation.

In America, women on average make 72 cents on the dollar as compared to men. Said differently, for the same roles, in American men can make 25 to 30 per cent more than women!

But that does seem to be the deciding factor when it comes to women aiming for a place/seat at the boardroom table. Both Blow and Arulappan agree. “I think it’s more about the pressures as well as the unfair expectations of women as compared to men. That stated, women must learn to get out of their own way when it comes to leadership. Stop being petty. Focus on big picture. Work better one with another,” advises Blow.