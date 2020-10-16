SPAG launches employee engagement & employer branding practice, EMPOWER

SPAG, an independent and integrated communications firm, today announced the launch of its Employee Engagement & Employer Branding Practice. Named SPAG EMPOWER, the practice aims to help organizations harness the potential of their employees with a holistic internal communications approach, which according to a recent study by Gatehouse, is being adopted by only 50% of business organizations.

Riding on a streak of winning awards for their internal communication strategies, SPAG has been championing the cause of employee wellbeing and engagement through its various initiatives and campaigns in the region. With a talented team of researchers, data analysts, communication and behavioural science experts, the team is well poised to venture into this field of communication.

Through EMPOWER, SPAG will help organizations at various stages of employee engagement to analyse their strategy and organizational objectives. This will be achieved through internal communication strategy audits, employee surveys and employee feedbacks, that will be further worked upon by research and behavioural science experts.

Talking about the purpose and intent of EMPOWER, Abhinav Srivastava, Chief Operating Officer, SPAG expressed, “Organizations are slowly recognizing power of integrating value & business strategy to strengthen employee engagement, with EMPOWER we aim to work with the companies to achieve it for them. As a firm with strong understanding of human behaviour we believe employee engagement & internal communications will re-define the paradigm for the new world organizations in achieving the requisite bottom line. We are confident that with our business centric approach, futuristic communication & deeply rooted ‘Be Real’ motto will drive the right clientele attention and business for the practice.”

Quite evident though understated, right leadership tenets for managing direct & indirect teams can help in boosting employee morale and make them ambassadors of the organization. Speaking about the launch, Aman Gupta, Managing Partner and Co-founder, SPAG said “The times to come will be unique in more ways than one and the workplace challenges that tag along will be immense too. It’s time that organizations invest in long-term, yet flexible strategies for their employees.”

The launch comes as SPAG follows its expansion plans in Asia and has bagged 5 awards, including the PRCA SEA Award and SABRE Awards, for its work in the region. SPAG has also been awarded the Best Organization for Women Empowerment at the Exchange4Media Awards this year.