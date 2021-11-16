We aim to maximise employees’ productivity with hybrid model of working: Aman Gupta, SPAG

During the Covid-19 pandemic, many Millennials and Gen Z have entered their first jobs as freshers. Everything at work is new for them especially during the pandemic as the agencies and firms have been working from home. Since the beginning of their job, these young talents have been keen to join the office physically, the primary reason being to communicate and build their professional relationships. To discuss more in today’s conversation, e4m spoke to Aman Gupta, Co-founder & Managing Partner, SPAG, where he talked about the same and other important factors.

Professionals have now adapted to the hybrid working model. Do you think it will be easy to go back to the same routine as offices are now reopening?

What started in March 2020 as a temporary home office setup turned into an eased permanency before we even realised it. Thus, today as we pack our laptops in the morning and get ready to go to office, the normalcy seems disrupted. At the onset, it would be prudent to mention how underestimated our cognitive flexibility is and how we are the first ones to not acknowledge it. Change seems so difficult at first, but it only takes the bare minimum for it to become the new normal. That is just how our brains are wired and we will soon be eased into this hybrid work setup. Nonetheless, this comes with its own set of challenges some of which we’ve all witnessed in the last one and a half years.

During the pandemic, the agencies and corporates have recruited many young talents to their organizations. Do you think they are prepared for joining physically?

We are also at an extremely interesting juncture as far as our workforce is concerned. Gen Z is just entering the workforce and organisations are looking at newer ways to manage multigenerational teams and redefine cultures to accommodate late Millennial and Gen Z employees. With regards to this, the return to work is a breath of fresh air. While many freshers stepped into the workforce with WFH at its peak, our internal surveys have suggested they’re keen to come to the office at least a couple of times a week. The prime reason being their need to communicate and build actual relationships – something that is a leading motivator for the new workforce.

How have businesses and firms adapted to the changed norms due to the pandemic?

The uptake in vaccinations across the country and the control in COVID-19 spread has enabled most businesses including ours to reopen offices. While working from home had become a way of life at this point, there is a different level of productivity that a common working environment lends to our work. We aim to maximise that productivity, without exhausting it. Therefore, comes in the hybrid model of working which gives employees the time to phase out of working from home into the old normal of an office routine without exhausting them with sudden social bearings.

Post-Pandemic, what are the employees’ demands? What perks are you able to provide them?

Humans are social beings and the pandemic forced us out of it. This took a toll, the effects of which we can feel today as people resume work. There is social exhaustion, and most companies are cognisant of that. Therefore, there is a very fine balance that needs to be maintained moving forward. This balance is what defines our “new normal”.

How will you take care of the employees who recovered from Covid-19 disease?

If there is one thing the pandemic has taught us all is that always put your employees first and everything else branches out of that. We always followed that even before the pandemic, but it has become a number one priority now. From the first wave itself, every single employee was offered 360-degree support from the organisation and that continues even now as the new normal sets in. Flexibility is what enables us to do that. It is imperative for the employee to not feel pressured in the current environment. Thus, even with reopening of offices, we allow employees the flexibility to manage their rosters.

What do you think are some of the changes that communication industry will undergo in the times to come?

To this end, it would be practical to note that the way forward is one that is evolving. The pandemic has brought out in us agility of a different kind and we must harness that to its fullest potential. Moving ahead, we must be in a situation to consistently change and evolve because the world is changing and evolving. Anyone who denies that would be left behind. We’ve always heard how change is the only constant – that phrase has a completely new meaning today because change defines our constant.

