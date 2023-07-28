‘Promoting supportive work environment is vital for professionals to thrive’

It is important for companies not only to train young professionals but also to manage them virtuously. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into work, and in return, they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work. Along with the organisations, it is now seen that with the advent of AI, the young pros are more inclined towards it in order to seek help.

These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.

Today, the exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Aman Gupta, managing partner, APAC, SPAG, A FINN Partners Company, and explained how agencies must focus on creating a positive and inclusive work environment that enriches employee satisfaction and engagement.

Excerpts:

The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?

Young professionals are equipped with a lot of information through various platforms and have wealth of enthusiasm, creativity, and a passion to work with purpose. They come with ample zeal to learn new things and are always keen to try hands on different avenues. In the ever-evolving and dynamic communications industry, there is always a room for improvement and learning new things, and these young professionals are capable of embracing these learnings with a lot of curiosity if they are provided with proper guidance and mentorship. Their willingness to learn faster and multi task needs appropriate direction to structure their personal and professional growth.

Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?

To address this issue, companies need to implement comprehensive talent management strategies. These strategies include offering competitive compensation packages that align with industry standards, providing opportunities for professional development and growth, especially organisations with global offices can encourage cross-cultural learning. Additionally, fostering a supportive work culture that values work-life balance and implementing recognition programs to acknowledge and reward exceptional performance are essential. Companies must focus on creating a positive and inclusive work environment that fosters employee satisfaction and engagement.

At SPAG/FINN, we value true potential of people and acknowledge their contributions to the organisation. Alongside ensuring competitive compensation, we go beyond financial benefits to cultivate a positive work culture. We actively foster open communication among our employees, encouraging collaboration and knowledge sharing across various offices and geographical locations. We encourage learning and upskilling through our internal learning and development program #LEAPforexcellence. We provide our employees with the opportunity to grow in different departments.

We prioritise the well-being of our employees by offering gym membership allowances for physical health and providing mental wellness allowances and leaves to support them during challenging times. Additionally, we conduct quarterly employee recognition programs. As a significant part of our employee recognition efforts, we have the "UNLOCKING POTENTIAL" program, which includes out-of-turn appraisals for employees who demonstrate exceptional performance.

Furthermore, we organise "FUNFridays" and "FINNish early Fridays" to ensure a healthy work-life balance and create an enjoyable work environment for our employees.

Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?

Professionals in the communication industry face various challenges that can impede their progress. One significant challenge is the fast-paced nature of the industry, characterised by high-pressure situations and tight deadlines. These factors often contribute to burnout and increased stress levels among professionals, negatively impacting their overall well-being.

Another challenge stems from the constant evolution of the communication and media landscape. Professionals must continuously acquire new skills and stay updated with the latest trends, technologies, and digital platforms. This need for continuous learning and upskilling is crucial as PR is not limited to a single silo but involves integrated marketing, demanding professionals to adapt and evolve their strategic thinking, analytics, and digital skills. This ongoing process can sometimes lead to burnout and strain on professionals.

Additionally, the reputation of the communication industry for long working hours can adversely affect work-life balance. It is essential for companies to prioritise employee well-being and provide the necessary support to ensure a healthy balance between work and personal life. Addressing these challenges and promoting a supportive work environment are vital for professionals to thrive in the communication industry.

How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?

AI-powered tools and platforms can provide valuable insights, data analytics and trend predictions, which can aid professionals in crafting effective integrated communications strategies. These technologies can also offer personalised learning experiences, allowing professionals to acquire new skills and knowledge at their own pace. While AI cannot fully replace human mentors, it can complement their guidance by providing an additional layer of support and resources.

What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programmes?

When it comes to mentorship programs, agencies should consider various policies to ensure their effectiveness. One important policy should be the establishment of a formal mentorship framework that clearly outlines the roles, responsibilities, and expectations of both mentors and mentees. This framework should include regular check-ins, goal setting, and opportunities for feedback and evaluation. Organisations with global leadership and access to various geographical locations must introduce cross-cultural training and growth opportunity. Another policy can be the selection of mentors who possess the necessary expertise and experience to guide young professionals effectively. Agencies should also encourage a culture of mentorship by fostering open communication, knowledge sharing and collaboration among team members. Additionally, providing resources and training programs that support mentorship initiatives can further enhance the overall effectiveness of mentorship programs.

The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.

Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)