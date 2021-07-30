Siddhartha P Saikia joins ACME Cleantech Solution as Head of Communications

Prior to this, Saikia was part of Corporate Communications team at Maruti Suzuki

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 30, 2021 1:43 PM
Siddhartha P Saikia

Siddhartha P Saikia has joined Gurugram-based ACME Cleantech Solution as its Head of Communications.

At ACME Cleantech, Saikia will be working on an overall project to oversee the development of brand collateral to developing internal and external communication and marketing strategies.

Prior to this, Saikia was a part of the Corporate Communications team at Maruti Suzuki India. 

A communication and branding professional qualified with a decade-long experience in business journalism, Shah was associated with some of India’s finest newspapers including the Hindustan Times, the Hindu Business Line, and The Financial Express, which equipped him with in-depth knowledge about the workings of policy makers, corporates, and other stakeholders.

