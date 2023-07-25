Mercedes-Benz Research & Development India names Tithi Sarkar as Head of Communications
Prior to this, she was associated with Microsoft as Corporate Communications Lead
Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India has onboarded Tithi Sarkar as Head of Communications.
Prior to joining the company, she was associated with Microsoft as Corporate Communications Lead.
Sarkar announced her move on LinkedIn where she said, “The challenge of the unknown future is so much more exciting than the stories of the accomplished past." Excited to begin a new inning as Head of Corporate Communications at Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India. Looking forward to this ride.”
Sarkar began her career as a journalist and has worked with notable media organisations such as Bennett and Coleman and Co. Ltd. (Times Group), Diligent Media Corporation Ltd., India Today and Burda Media India. She has also contributed to various corporates namely. ITC Limited and Genpact.
‘I believe the greatest opportunity is enabling & training people to harness power of AI’
Sunayna Malik, Managing Director, India, Senior VP, APAC, Archetype, shares how AI is playing the role of a mentor for young PR professionals and other policies provided by the agencies to them
By Ruchika Jha | Jul 18, 2023 2:02 PM | 6 min read
It is important for companies not only to train young professionals, but also to manage them virtuously. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into work, and in return they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work.
These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.
The exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Sunayna Malik, managing director, India and senior vice president, APAC, Archetype where she talked about the factors that prevent young PR professionals from being inventive, the contribution of artificial intelligence to their mentoring and how the problem of talent retention is being addressed.
Excerpts:
The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?
India has the largest number of millennials and GenZ globally with 600 million people aged between 18-35 at present.
Deloitte’s Gen Z and Millennial 2023 Survey highlights that disruptive events like COVID-19, inflation and economic crisis have shaped their lives and views, and while Gen Z, millennials acknowledge some positive change, they remain deeply concerned about their future. They have entered the working world amidst concerns about the economy, climate change, geopolitical conflicts, rising inflation rates and recession fears. They are well-informed about practically everything, clear in terms of their choices and want to make career decisions based on their values. Additionally, they want to be empowered to drive change within their organisations.
They continue to believe that business leaders have a significant role to play when it comes to addressing social and environmental issues. For this generation, business profitability is a given but it must translate into profitability for society, for the planet and for its people.
All in all, it’s a generation that’s much clearer about their goals, very focussed on their personal needs and keen to experiment and broad base their learning. They’re a generation in a hurry and get bored fast so we see frequent job changes, restlessness and impatience. This calls for greater understanding, empathy and redefined paradigms across the workplace and society as a whole.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
The past few years have had a lasting impact on employees, fundamentally changing how each one of us define the role of work in our lives. The pandemic and subsequent economic and political volatility has forced everyone to examine their choices about how they spend their time, energy and social capital. As per Gartner, employees increasingly seek value and purpose at work. They want employers to recognise their value and provide the same to them on a human level. Monetary compensation is important for surviving, but deeper relationships, a strong sense of community and purpose-driven work are essential to thriving.
A recent survey by CBRE, “Voices from India: How will people work in the future?” highlights that compensation remained the overriding factor in job selection; with more than 60 per cent of both sets of future employees (office and hybrid) across generations indicating this preference. However, L&D and training, trust in the management of the company, and the company’s commitment to healthy work-life balance are other crucial factors that play a big role in attracting or retaining talent. So it’s a more composite package that needs to be curated to encourage retention and loyalty.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
Today, technology is the single most transformative force that’s changing every industry as we know it. For communications agencies, it’s not an either-or future, but a future that will get built with AI integrated into it. Artificial intelligence is changing the public relations industry by providing new tools and capabilities to help PR professionals work more efficiently, effectively and strategically, resulting in greater ROI.
I believe the greatest opportunity is in enabling and training people to harness the power of AI to enhance their own capabilities and productivity.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programmes?
Archetype encourages and celebrates diversity and we have devised people strategies to help us be more diverse.
We overhauled our whole people-first approach by creating a series of new initiatives and programmes and enhancing existing ones, be it the launch of the Archetype Academy, strengthening our regular culture activities or adding on to existing employee flexibility with Archetype Anywhere.
Under the Archetype Academy programme, we have developed a curriculum that has something for everyone. There are skills-based courses designed to equip employees with learnings that they can apply at work and sessions designed to create awareness as an individual. The Most Valuable People Programme (MVP), Best Work Showcase and Best You Sessions are open for everyone, while the Management Development Programme (MDP) and Leadership Development Programme (LDP) is cohort based. A large part of the programme is delivered by carefully selected external trainers and coaches based across the globe.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?
The biggest challenge in a disrupted world, across industries in a post pandemic realm, is the new world of work. Talent management and retention today is not just about compensation but one that transcends into a much wider gamut, therefore having a distinct EVP which is an absolute must for organisations.
Secondly, with a dynamic technology impact and proliferation of new tech, for instance generative AI, businesses need to be consistently ready to adopt, adapt and thrive. Be it seizing the opportunity or about workforce readiness, no single day is the same and to guide people through these shifts is a critical need.
Thirdly, ESG is now at the cornerstone of existence and not just profitability. Social relevance and impact are central to the idea of every industry. We, as an industry should look at this as a critical component of our future and plan for it today.
Finally trust, amongst employees, customers, businesses and nations will be critical for this industry to grow. As reputation engineers, we must continue to stay true to this overarching purpose.
Anupama Bhatnagar takes charge as Director General, Indian Institute of Mass Communication
She took over after the incumbent of term of Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi came to end
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 6:57 PM | 1 min read
Anupama Bhatnagar has assumed the additional charge as the Director General of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi.
She took charge after Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi’s term came to end on July 12, 2023. She was welcomed by ADG, Dr Nimish Rustagi and Prof. Govind Singh, Dean (Academic), who gave her a comprehensive briefing about the institution.
The institute was essentially established to provide training to the officers of the Indian Information Service.
Adfactors PR wins public Relations Mandate of Eveready India
Under the mandate, Adfactors PR will provide strategic counsel, media relations, influencer engagement and services
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 6:12 PM | 2 min read
Eveready India Industries Ltd has awarded its public relations mandate to Adfactors PR.
After a competitive selection process, Adfactors PR emerged as the chosen public relations partner for Eveready India to partner the company in its transformation journey as well as re-invent an iconic brand making it relevant & contemporary to the younger audience. Under the mandate, Adfactors PR will provide strategic counsel, media relations, influencer engagement and services.
“We are thrilled to appoint Adfactors PR as the communication partner for Eveready. It is essential for us to be more visible amongst our target audience and to let our consumers know that we are more than just batteries,” said Anirban Banerjee, Senior Vice President & Business Unit Head – Battery & Flashlight. “Given the strategic expertise of Adfactors PR we intend to further strengthen our brand position & recall as well as scale up the arc of influence among key opinion leaders, media and Gen-Z cohorts for our overall business. It is especially important to shape the stories of various new launches, including a state-of-the-art range of Rechargeable Flashlights, Ultima Alkaline Batteries, Coin Batteries, Instacharge Emergency LED bulbs and more.”
Adfactors PR Chief Executive Officer Nijay N. Nair asserted: “As portable energy and smart lighting solutions gain importance, it is an appropriate moment for Eveready India to harness the tremendous power of public relations to expand its footprint. With our pan-India presence, Adfactors PR is well-placed to turbocharge Eveready’s communications campaign and ensure its products gain greater popularity across geographies. Brand Eveready will now build on its glorious century-long legacy and will reach even greater heights over the coming years. We are delighted to take on this mandate.”
Deepening Democracy, Yours Digitally
Guest Column: Despite gaps, social media holds promise as a tool for deliberative democracy, write Tarun Nagrani and Akshay Bhagwat
By Tarun Nagrani and Akshay Bhagwat | Jul 17, 2023 3:16 PM | 5 min read
In the early 2000s, the internet was a tool with infinite possibilities. Leading the way was social media, with its promise of user-generated content, interactivity, and networking. Over the next two decades, it would revolutionise how we communicate, share information, and collaborate online. At no other point in human history have governments had such an opportunity to involve people at the last mile in policy making. While social media’s role in awareness generation and policy implementation is well established, governments can realise its full potential by utilising it for policy formulation and execution.
Social media, in the hands of a savvy government, makes for a powerful tool. Using images, audio and video to frame and drive narratives enhances the state’s communicative power. Social media instantly connects people nationwide, allowing them to be mobilised towards a specific goal with low interaction costs. Governments can use social media analytics to gauge the sentiments and views of target groups. Some governments have even used networking platforms to crowdsource solutions to real-world problems. On this front, the Government of India has made a good start by integrating its citizen engagement platform, mygov.in, with various social media platforms, allowing citizens to co-design policy and create feedback loops on key policy issues.
Increasing the State’s Digital Capacity
It is fair to ask what has held governments back from leveraging the full potential of social media. The two key reasons are the language divide and the digital divide. The ‘language divide’ emanates from the predominance of English in policy drafts leading to a majority of citizens being unable to participate in policy discussions. The India Inequality Report 2022 by Oxfam India views ‘digital divide’ as the sum of two deprivations, namely access to devices and internet, and technological know-how.
These twin divides have real-world consequences when governments attempt to design policies on subjects such as environmental protection. The majority of people most affected by environmental hazards in India are neither homogeneous nor digitally savvy. The government needs to adequately capture their voices, so that its environmental policy is proactive and well-designed. The experience of the last eight years of the Digital India Mission shows that there are ways to achieve this.
In Mass Media, Politics and Democracy, John Street distinguishes three forms of power that mass media exercise – access power, by which it controls the range of voices or interests on any issue; discursive power, by which the media sets agendas and frames narratives; and resource power, or the bargaining power of media organisations to act as the voice of the people. A similar framework can be applied to social media as a tool employed by the state.
Addressing Access
The government must seek to widen the range of voices heard in policy deliberations since evidence-based policymaking is most successful when referring to diversified information sources. Social media can be just the tool policymakers need to expand access. Some local government agencies have led the way. For instance, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority took to Twitter in June 2023 to solicit opinions from citizens, which will inform the design of Chennai’s third master plan. In order to replicate these methods of citizen engagement at the national level, the government must address people in their languages using social networks that they frequent, including regional language media. Government must also make efforts to incorporate public voices at the inception and design stages of policymaking.
Deepening the Discourse
Consensus building can be an arduous and time-consuming task. However, it forms the core of the democratic legitimacy of any government. There are plenty of policies that failed to achieve their objective due to a lack of public consensus. As a collaborative ecosystem, social media to drive wide-ranging discourse between a network of stakeholders. This will involve breaking down various facets of government policies and explaining their implications in relatable terms using podcasts, videos, and reels. By helping citizens build the capacity to analyse and debate public policy, the government can empower communities to set their own governance agendas. These steps will help the government not only to strengthen its reach but also to improve the implementation of its policies.
Resource Mobilisation
The government can leverage various digital resources to strengthen the voice and bargaining power of individuals vis-à-vis entrenched interest groups. For example, the geo-location of most affected populations on social media can help inform resource allocation. The government can use recurrent neural networks and natural language processing to conduct sentiment analysis using social media data to anticipate and pre-empt any likely policy failures. Generative AI can ease translations and create a digital repository of content translated into Indian languages; Project Bhashini of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has spearheaded this work.
The purpose of these efforts is to create capabilities, not dependencies. As citizens understand their role in the policymaking process, they are more likely to participate. In the digital age, fostering citizen-centric governance is more achievable than ever. The result would be greater trust in the democratic process through a deliberative policymaking process that is ‘yours digitally.’
Tarun Nagrani is a senior communications professional. Akshay Bhagwat is an environmental researcher working in the development sector
Public Relations: An indelible part of modern society
The theme of 2023’s World PR Day was ‘Harnessing the Power of Public Relations’
By Shrabasti Mallik | Jul 17, 2023 3:11 PM | 5 min read
According to Robert Wynne, a noted California-based public relations professional, “PR is the Persuasion Business”. In simpler terms, public relations professionals are storytellers – their art lies in their ability to create narratives to advance their objective, thereby driving business!
In today’s day and age, however, public relations need no introduction. But the contribution of the PR industry rarely receives the adulation it so rightly deserves. In a bid to make the world understand and utilise PR better, World PR Day is celebrated on July 16.
The theme of this year’s celebrations, which started in 2021, was ‘Harnessing the Power of Public Relations”. Industry leaders shared their views and thoughts on the same:
Neha Mehrotra, Managing Director, AvianWE
In the face of global challenges like inflation, recession fears, heightened geopolitical tensions, energy crises and pandemic aftermath, the PR industry has shown remarkable resilience. Brand communicators have deftly leveraged PR to navigate clients through the labyrinth of uncertainty.
But our journey doesn't end here. The road ahead promises new challenges, opportunities and experiences, all fuelled by the relentless march of new technologies, climate change and geopolitical realignments. To thrive, we must harness the power of PR responsibly and continue to amplify voices, elevate truth and transform the world.
Tarunjeet Rattan, Managing Partner, Nucleus Public Relations
As an industry, we have worked towards ensuring the power of PR maintains relevance in the brand world through constant upskilling.
This has now become even more necessary in the world of AI where relevance and context is taking a hit with overwhelming content being generated by bots.
Brands need the power of PR more than ever today which is now being paired with an industry that is ready to take on the challenge.
Bhaskar Majumdar, Head - Corporate Affairs, Communication, CSR & Digital, Egis India
Over the years, communications industry in India has evolved from ‘media relations’ of the early days to the sophisticated approach of the current times, moving away from relying only on media relations to a more strategy-centric approach.
Starting from creating the strategic narrative to creating right messaging to identifying the right target audience, best possible ways to reach, educate, engage and nature them in the best possible ways in a well-planned manner.
During COVID, a lot of brands faced financial stress and others uncertainty, which resulted into being cautious of their marketing spend and that opened up the opportunities for the public relations industry. COVID has fast forwarded the adaptation of the digital transformation in India and now, communication is a blend of earned, paid, owned and shared media with new responsibilities added, making it a multi-specialty outreach.
The lines between communications and marketing continue to blur, creating new challenges and opportunities. The modern communication function is agile, multidisciplinary and insights-driven, and there is an evident shift from cost centre to value creator. Communicators are increasingly acting as change agents, enabling ongoing transformation.
“Change is the only constant” and change is beneficial, when it keeps pace with altering times. And as we all know, time is one of the biggest game-changers. Going forward, technology, creativity and content are going to be key factors in communication going forward.
Madhukar Kumar, founder and chief strategist, Grey Cell PR
In an era dominated by digital transformation, it's easy to lose sight of the soul of public relations—the essence of human connection. As we observe World PR Day, we must not forget that at its core, PR is about people and their stories. While we embrace data and analytics for a more targeted approach, let us not relinquish the camaraderie, the personal exchanges, and the passion of storytelling that once defined our profession. For it's the human element, the vibrant personal interactions, that breathes life into PR, transforming it from a mundane profession to an enriching people's business. The future of PR is exciting and holds immense potential. Let's step into it, cherishing the past and striving for meaningful relationships, for that is the true power of PR.
Nikky Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Teamwork Communications Group
I’m happy and thrilled to have witnessed the transformative power of public relations over the years. The role of PR has indeed evolved significantly and it continues to be an essential tool for organisations to effectively manage the reputation and build strong relationships with their stakeholders. In the present fast-paced digital world, where information spreads like fire and attention spans are fleeting, PR professionals must be adept at crafting compelling narratives that resonate with diverse audiences across various platforms. By engaging with these audiences, they can shape public opinion, drive conversations and create a positive impression on society. At the same time, PR is not just limited to promoting positive stories; it plays a crucial role in crisis management as well. During turbulent times, PR professionals become the guiding force for organizations and brands, helping them navigate through challenges, re-establish faith, manage perceptions, and regain confidence. Moreover, PR is a dynamic discipline that requires creativity, adaptability and strategic thinking. It necessitates keeping up with the ever-evolving media landscape, embracing new technologies and platforms, and using data and analytics to inform strategies and measure impact. By continuously refining and optimising campaigns, today PR professionals are staying ahead of the curve and effectively conveying their messages to the right people at the right time.
On World PR Day, it is indeed fitting to celebrate the power of public relations and acknowledge its immense impact on organisations, communities and society as a whole. In an era where communication plays a crucial role, the art of PR remains an indispensable force in shaping the world we live in.
Debasis Ray joins APCO Worldwide as consultant
His last stint was with Tata Trusts as head – corporate communications
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 4:40 PM | 1 min read
Debasis Ray has joined APCO Worldwide as a consultant after moving on from Tata Trusts as its head – corporate communications.
He was with the company for over six years.
Ray is an experienced corp comm professional who has held various top posts at the Tata Group since 2005, including that of head corp comm at Tata Motors and chief group corp comm at Tata Sons.
He took on the role of public affairs head and spokesperson of Tata Trusts in September 2016.
Minari Shah elevated to Director for International for Amazon’s Owned Content & Channels
She joined the company as Director – PR
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 7:12 PM | 2 min read
Minari Shah has been elevated to the role of Director for International for Amazon’s Owned Content & Channels. She joined the company as Director – Public Relations and later on was promoted to the role of Director – Corporate Communications, APAC.
Shah took to LinkedIn and said, “The last (almost) seven years at Amazon, in various PR leadership roles for India & Asia Pacific, have been one of the most enriching experiences of my professional career. And it's exciting to now start on a completely new role within Amazon worldwide communications org, something that marks a departure from what I have been doing but yet something I have been deeply passionate about in recent years. I have for a while now been greatly convinced about the role that Owned Media must play as a key component of any company’s communications strategy. As such, I am thrilled to take on the role of Director of International for Amazon’s Owned Content & Channels team, for EMEA, APAC and LATAM. I am excited by the opportunity to build a strong content & channels strategy across our key geographies. To tell stories that matter to our customers, our employees, our partners, our communities and indeed the countries we are present in. It’s an opportunity to bring together my years of media & communications experience with all that I have learnt at Amazon to think big, to experiment and innovate (and fail at times), to learn and grow, especially from those already in this team (call out to Ben Moebius Zahra Khan) and to collaborate with business and comms colleagues to build a credible, authentic source of Amazon information for all our audiences.”
Shah is a communicator with three decades of experience, straddling business journalism and corporate communications, via a small detour into film-writing. She has contributed to other reputed organisations such as Tata Motors Limited, HSBC India, Dell, NCR Corporation, L&T Infotech, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sampark Public Relations, Business India and Hindu Business Line.
