Geetanjali Bhatia Nehru joins GE Gas Power as Head of Communications, Asia

She was previously with Max Life Insurance Company

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 20, 2021 1:38 PM
Geetanjali Bhatia Nehru

Geetanjali Bhatia Nehru has joined GE Gas Power as its Head of Communications. 

Nehru’s previous stint was with Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. where she worked for a year as a Corporate Vice President – Communications. 

Nehru is a Corporate Communications professional with over 18 years of work experience in Public Relations, Branding, Internal Communications, Corporate Social Responsibility and Events in diverse industries including Engineering, IT, BFSI, Steel and Technology. 

Nehru has also worked with organizations and agencies namely Ingersoll Rand India, HCL Technologies, Agilent Technologies, Jindal Stainless Limited, and Weber Shandwick.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Max Life Insurance Company Ltd Head of Corp Comm Head of Communications Geetanjali Bhatia Nehru Internet Advertising Internet Advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing pr news India pr industry updates pr industry news pr agency
Show comments
You May Also Like
TVS

TVS Motor forays into personal e-mobility business with stake in EGO Movement
3 days ago

sonar

Ruder Finn Group brings crisis simulation tool SONAR to India
4 days ago

Tilak Chowdhury

Tilak Chowdhury joins Sharda Motor Industries Ltd as Head of Communications
4 days ago