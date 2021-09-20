Geetanjali Bhatia Nehru joins GE Gas Power as Head of Communications, Asia

She was previously with Max Life Insurance Company

Geetanjali Bhatia Nehru has joined GE Gas Power as its Head of Communications.

Nehru’s previous stint was with Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. where she worked for a year as a Corporate Vice President – Communications.

Nehru is a Corporate Communications professional with over 18 years of work experience in Public Relations, Branding, Internal Communications, Corporate Social Responsibility and Events in diverse industries including Engineering, IT, BFSI, Steel and Technology.

Nehru has also worked with organizations and agencies namely Ingersoll Rand India, HCL Technologies, Agilent Technologies, Jindal Stainless Limited, and Weber Shandwick.

