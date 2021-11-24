Anuradha Roy Chowdhury joins DP World as Head of Communications

Anuradha Roy Chowdhury has joined DP World as Head of Communications.

Chowdhury’s previous stint was with Marico Limited where she worked for 3 years as Head of Corporate Communications, Brand PR and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Chowdhury is a highly experienced communications professional with expertise in corporate communication, media management, executive communication, brand communication and crisis management. She has worked with agencies as well as multinational companies like DIAGEO India, IBM, Godrej Group, Reliance Communications, and Ketchum Sampark Public Relations.

