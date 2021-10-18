Shipra Singh joins GE Healthcare as Head of Communications, South Asia

Singh will be reporting to Shravan Subramaniam, President and CEO of the company

Shipra Singh has joined GE Healthcare as Head of Communications, South Asia.

Here, she will have direct reporting to the President and CEO, GE Healthcare, South Asia, and a dotted line reporting to the Global Head of Communications, GE Healthcare. As part of her role, she will spearhead external as well as internal communications.

Singh is a communications leader with strong experience in managing corporate reputation for the world's largest MNCs and digital-first brands, across India and JAPAC. Her specialization includes B2B comms, enterprise technology, analyst relations, and media advocacy.

In her previous stint, Singh was associated with Ruder Finn as the Senior Vice President and Head of Technology Practice. She has also worked with Text100 and Genesis Burson Marsteller.

