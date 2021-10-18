Shipra Singh joins GE Healthcare as Head of Communications, South Asia

Singh will be reporting to Shravan Subramaniam, President and CEO of the company

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 18, 2021 5:48 PM
Shipra Singh

Shipra Singh has joined GE Healthcare as Head of Communications, South Asia.

Here, she will have direct reporting to the President and CEO, GE Healthcare, South Asia, and a dotted line reporting to the Global Head of Communications, GE Healthcare. As part of her role, she will spearhead external as well as internal communications. 

Singh is a communications leader with strong experience in managing corporate reputation for the world's largest MNCs and digital-first brands, across India and JAPAC. Her specialization includes B2B comms, enterprise technology, analyst relations, and media advocacy. 

In her previous stint, Singh was associated with Ruder Finn as the Senior Vice President and Head of Technology Practice. She has also worked with Text100 and Genesis Burson Marsteller.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Pr industry Ge healthcare Appointment Shipra Singh Head of Communications Internet Advertising Internet Advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing pr news India pr industry updates pr industry news pr agency
Show comments
You May Also Like
Kaizzen

Kaizzen bags PR mandate for Allana Consumer Products
8 hours ago

anchal

Aanchal Kohli joins SoCheers as Head of Corporate Communications
6 days ago

yellow.ai & Mavericks

The Mavericks India wins communications mandate for Yellow.ai
1 week ago