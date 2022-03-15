Shreya Sabharwal joins American Express as Communications Lead, B2B Services

Prior to this, Sabharwal worked with Nokia Networks, Dalmia Bharat, Tata Sky, WHO and Adobe

Shreya Sabharwal has joined American Express as Communications Lead, B2B Services. As a part of the Corporate Affairs & Communications team at American Express, she will be responsible for driving communications strategy focused on the B2B narrative of American Express India & Area Countries.

Prior to joining American Express, Sabharwal led brand, marketing and communications for EY India’s businesses and sectors including Financial Accounting Advisory Services, Audit, IPO, Climate Change & Sustainability Services, Automotive and Telecom. She was also responsible for the firm’s crisis management. During her agency tenure spanning a decade, she worked with leading brands including Nokia Networks, Dalmia Bharat, Tata Sky, WHO and Adobe amongst several others.

Sabharwal is a seasoned corporate communications strategist, crisis communications specialist, and brand marketer with vast experience spanning 17 years across EY and leading public relations agencies including Perfect Relations, Weber Shandwick, 2020 MSL and Alphabet Consulting.

