Satinder Bindra has quit as Uber’s Director- Communcations, India and South Asia. Bindra was a member of regional leadership team at Uber where he served for almost three years.

He led Uber’s corporate social responsibility initiatives in the region, steered, strengthened and consolidated Uber’s multi-billion dollar Rides businesses as a member of the regional management team along with managing all corporate, consumer, product, tech, safety and crisis-related communication in the region.

A senior strategist with 23 years of leadership experience across 75 countries, Bindra is recognized for transforming organizational cultures and building strong global teams for executing international projects. He has been part of leadership roles in global as well as regional organizations like Seabed2030, Asian Developmental Bank, UNDP and United Nations Environment Programme among various others. Bindra commenced his career as a Reporter for the India Abroad News Service. He has also worked with The Canadian Press, CBC, CTV, CNN before switching to corporate communications. Bindra is the recipient of the duPont Award (broadcast equivalent of the Pulitzer Prize) for spearheading CNN’s coverage of the 2004 Tsunami and played a pivotal role in the global effort that fundraised $13 billion to support victims and survivors.

Bindra’s next move remains unknown.

