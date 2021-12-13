Ruchica Tomar joins Uber as Head of Communications

Ruchica Tomar has joined Uber as its Head of Communications. She will be leading the team for India and South Asia.

Tomar’s previous stint was with MakeMyTrip as Vice President – PR and Communications where she worked for more than 3 years.

Tomar had earlier worked with Uber as its Corporate Communications Lead and now she is back with her team with new responsibilities. She announced her move on LinkedIn where she quoted, “Today I am back like a boomerang at Uber and thrilled about the return. The company continues to be one of the most defining of our times - constantly reimagining how physical and digital worlds connect. Becoming the super app for mobility in India is a fantastic challenge and I am all buckled up and raring to go. Getting the opportunity to work here again, alongside some of the most talented folks in the business, got me voting with my feet. While I get used to the new yet familiar surroundings, I am looking forward to applying what I have learned in the four years I spent away from the fold. I can’t wait to see what tomorrow brings! #UberOn”

Tomar is a communications professional with nearly 16 years of experience straddling journalism and corporate communications. After a diverse experience as a broadcast journalist for a decade, she crossed over to Public Relations to lead the communications mandate for defining new economy companies that are rewriting rules of communication and engagement with their stakeholders – be it consumers, employees, media or investors.

Tomar has contributed to prominent agencies and media organizations like Weber Shandwick, TV Today Network, and DD News.







