Uber celebrates 10-year journey in India
The company has released a brand film for the occasion starring Sonu Sood
Ride hailing app Uber was introduced to India 10 years ago in the streets of Bangalore. Since then, Uber is now available in 125 cities across India.
On this occasion, Uber India has released a short digital film to remind everyone of the magic of Uber which has touched the lives of millions and transformed mobility for the masses.
Reflecting on Uber’s ten-year milestone, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said, “Uber has become a part of India’s social fabric and we are proud and privileged to have been able to make a difference by enabling access and movement to riders while enabling livelihood to millions of drivers over the last decade. With a vibrant demography and expanding digital economy, the future is exciting and we look forward to doing our bit to accelerate progress towards India’s envisioned techade.”
‘More than half of SUGAR’s revenue comes from offline retail’
In today’s edition of the e4m D2C Revolution series, Kaushik Mukherjee, Co-Founder & COO, SUGAR Cosmetics, talks about the brand’s eight-year journey and understanding the beauty space
By Sohini Ganguly | Aug 29, 2023 8:17 AM | 2 min read
“When you start building something, you don’t really think about scale or valuation but how much people are going to love what you are building,” shares Kaushik Mukherjee, Co-Founder & COO, SUGAR Cosmetics, which recently completed eight years in the beauty and skincare category.
As part of the e4m D2C Revolution series, we spoke to Mukherjee who shared the brand’s journey from its inception in 2015 and how the founders (Kaushik Mukherjee and Vineeta Singh) realised that the beauty space, especially the cosmetic category within the beauty space, was right for disruption.
“Historically, skincare has been a larger market and everybody focuses on skincare. But when you see the products on your digital screen, skincare at the end of the day dissolves in your skin. Whereas makeup engages consumers in a totally different way, lights up the pixels on your screen!” Mukherjee explained.
He also spoke about how in the initial days the founders were grappling with the question of whether they wanted to be a large online brand or a large beauty brand.
“We didn’t really know a lot about the online space nor did we appoint anybody senior who could lead a completely different vertical. We tried doing it ourselves. Even though it took time, today slightly more than half of the revenue for the company comes from offline retail,” Mukherjee shared.
SUGAR recently collaborated with OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, for the second season of its show, ‘Made In Heaven’. “We have also invested and dabbled in the wedding space earlier, with our property called Sugar Brides that ran for a couple of years. This collaboration is another extension of our interest in this space,” Mukherjee mentioned.
He also shared the brand’s expectations of being inexplicably associated with the wedding space in the next 5 to 6 years.
Watch the video for the full interview.
Neeraj Chopra’s feat: How brands struck gold
e4m handpicks some of the creative tweets and uploads by brands
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 6:44 PM | 2 min read
In a first for India, Neeraj Chopra secured a gold at World Athletics Championship 2023 in Budapest by throwing his javelin 88.17 meters away.
Brands cheered for his win by leveraging this moment of joy and pride for the country with witty and congratulatory posts on social media.
Let’s have a look at exchange4media’s handpicked selection of creative tweets and uploads by brands:
Neeraj Chopra and his fav snack ? pic.twitter.com/T5yLJ5RL7Z— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) August 28, 2023
24 karat magic in the air ?— Myntra (@myntra) August 28, 2023
Head to toe so player ?
Look out, @Neeraj_chopra1 in the house!#WorldAthleticsChampionships #NeerajChopra
Petition to create Neeraj Chopra’s version of ‘Ye Dooriyan’?#NeerajChopra— boAt (@RockWithboAt) August 28, 2023
#NeerajChopra wins ? the first ?for India at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships ?#WAConJioCinema pic.twitter.com/Xg02pb7xKt— JioCinema (@JioCinema) August 27, 2023
#NeerajChopra throwing Monday blues 88.17m away! ?— Uber India (@Uber_India) August 28, 2023
Congratulations on becoming the world champion at the #WorldAthleticsChampionship
View this post on Instagram
Sona kitna Sona hai! ?#NeerajChopra #WorldAthleticsChampionships #WorldAthleticsChampionships #Javelin #Gold #Goldenboy— Snapdeal (@snapdeal) August 27, 2023
Congratulations #NeerajChopra! Ab please mujhe bhi mere dream destination pe throw kardo! ? ?— ixigo (@ixigo) August 27, 2023
#ProudIndians #Javelin #WorldAthleticsChamps
View this post on Instagram
Aise tough plan ko execute karna koi golden boy #NeerajChopra se seekhe ???— BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) August 28, 2023
Glorious moment for India as he becomes the first ?? athlete to clinch gold at #WorldAthleticsChampionships ??? @Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/ZCwS4wxxYG
Pehele chaand(i) phir sona! ???#FevicolKaJod #MazbootJod pic.twitter.com/cVJI1mOAom— Fevicol (@StuckByFevicol) August 28, 2023
P&G advertising & promotion expenses decline by 44% YoY
Company’s advertising & promotion expenses dropped to Rs 53.54 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 against Rs 96.92 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 3:50 PM | 3 min read
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has announced its financial results for the fiscal and quarter ended June 30, 2023. During the quarter, the company delivered strong and balanced growth with sales of Rs 852 crore, up 10% versus a year ago, driven by strong brand fundamentals and integrated growth strategy, said the company’s financial statement.
According to the company statement, Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter was Rs 151 crore, versus Rs 43 crore a year ago because of strong base business growth and one-time help.
In the BSE filing, the company said its advertising & promotion expenses declined by 9.49% to Rs 426.52 crore against Rs 471.24 crore for the previous year ended on June 30, 2022.
Meanwhile, the FMCG company’s advertising and sales promotion expenses declined by 44.76% at Rs 53.54 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 against Rs 96.92 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
With this, for the fiscal ended June 30, 2023, the company reported sales of Rs 3917 crore, flat versus year ago owing to a one-time other operating income and a pandemic-linked demand surge in the healthcare portfolio in the base period. For the fiscal ended June 30, 2023, the company reported Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 678 crores, up 18% versus a year ago including one-time tax impacts. Excluding these one-time tax impacts, Profit After Tax (PAT) is up 10% operationally. This was driven by premiumization and productivity interventions, as the company continued to make sequential progress in profit growth, despite the challenging operating and cost environment.
LV Vaidyanathan, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd. shared, “We delivered a strong top and bottom-line growth in the quarter, leading up to a resilient finish for the fiscal year despite a challenging operating environment. We continued to raise the bar on superiority and balancing innovation and industry-leading practices, while driving productivity in everything we do. We remain committed to our strategy - a focus on daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority (of product, package, communication, go-to-market execution, and value), productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization structure and culture - all in pursuit of sustainable, balanced growth and value creation.”
The company’s business continues to grow behind a strong product portfolio, superior consumer communication and a continuous stream of product innovations like Whisper Hygiene Comfort, Whisper Choice Nights, Vicks ZzzQuil- World’s #1 Sleep Supplement, Vicks Roll-On Inhaler and Vicks Xtra Strong.
According to the company, its brands also continued to step up as a force for good. Whisper launched – ‘The Missing Chapter 2.0’ as part of the fourth edition of its long running #KeepGirlsInSchool (KGIS) movement, with the aim of educating mothers on the biology of periods to help them educate their daughters. Whisper also continues to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene education through ‘Whisper Menstrual Health & Hygiene Program’. As part of this, Whisper educated over 2 crore girls on puberty and hygiene over last two years, against a commitment of educating 2.5 crore girls by 2024. It will renew the commitment to impact 2.5 crore girls over next 3 years. Whisper India also partnered with UNESCO India to introduce teaching-learning modules, addressing the challenges related to menstrual health and hygiene management, including in relation to disability, gender, teachers and educators, young adults, and nutrition
^ a t o m network launches ^ a t o m Consult
For this new outfit, ^a t o m Network and G-S-D Consulting have come together to focus on ‘growth as a service’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Aniruddha Khandekar, with two decades of experience in advertising & marketing, will anchor this mandate with his experience in the business of brands, start-up marketing, new technologies & CX. Aniruddha has previously led strategic units at Ogilvy, Leo Burrnet and is the founder of G-S-D consulting.
For this new outfit, ^a t o m Network and G-S-D Consulting have come together to focus on ‘growth as a service’, and will operate in the areas of Brand & Customer Strategy, Marketing transformation, Product and Portfolio Management & Customer Experience. It will sit at the beginning of the marketing process and work dispassionately to advise on the short-term, mid-term and long-term journey of the business.
In Aniruddha’s words “Growth is not a universal boilerplate, It is a meeting of the minds brought about by ownership, expertise and openness. In my experience, deep partnerships are the secret sauce to success, Unfortunately, most mainstream agency or consulting models are structured and cultured for scale. This ends up in a heartburn for clients who are completely invested in their own businesses. At ^a t o m Consult, we want to get in there and get our hands dirty with our clients because, for us, joy is not just in success but in the process too.”
“Advertising agencies have the reputation of bundling services or offer backtracked strategy in the pursuit of great creative work. There is nothing wrong in that, as only great ideas create great brands. But whether it is a D2C business or a business wanting to scale to new geographies or customer segments need a host of insightful, repeatable, trainable, coachable interventions that are sustainable, rational and logical. And classical agency models don’t try to look at business growth from a holistic point of view. As a result, there has been a disconnect between the priorities of an advertising agency and the real marketing ask that any business has. Aniruddha and I have worked together in the past, and his expertise in hardcore functions of Brand Marketing, CX & MarTech have provided genuine business solutions beyond just the usual hustle of creative deliveries”. – Says Abhik Santara
Yash Kulshresth, CCO ^ a t o m, further added - “Agencies have functioned like a relay race where one department passes the baton to the next. At ^a t o m Consult, we also infuse creative thinking into the strategic marketing process. We don't see it as a different department. It's the thinking that needs to be valued early in any marketing consultancy.”
Punt Creative wins creative mandate for Keya Foods
The agency intends to forge an assertive creative growth strategy to bolster the brand's expansion endeavours
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 9:54 AM | 2 min read
Part of the indie network Punt Partners, co-founded by Late Sidharth Rao and Madhu Sudhan and presently led by Priyanka Agarwal and Madhu Sudhan, Punt Creative has been entrusted with the creative mandate for Keya Foods Pvt. Ltd.
As the company embarks on a product expansion strategy, aiming to elevate brand awareness and saliency, it presents an exciting challenge and opportunity for Punt Creative. The agency intends to forge an assertive creative growth strategy to bolster the brand's expansion endeavours.
Commenting on the win, Sumera Dewan, President of Punt Creative, said, “FMCG is one of the fastest-growing sectors, having experienced unprecedented expansion in recent years. We're thrilled about partnering with Keya, considering their aspirations to establish a stronger presence in Indian kitchens. Our efforts lie in pushing the creative boundaries to develop effective campaigns, supporting the brand's online and offline footprint while attaining their objectives."
Rohan Naterwalla, Sr. Creative Director, Punt Creative, added, “Before you continue reading, do one thing - go to your kitchen and check for Keya products. You’ll almost certainly have at least one of them. Here’s an FMCG brand whose products we’ve actually enjoyed over the years and yet there’s very little we’ve heard regarding its portfolio. As a creative unit, the challenge of building long-term recognition for a pre-established product line like Keya's has been a really fulfilling endeavour. With Keya enlarging its portfolio every other month, we’ll be there to make sure that the brand now resides in our collective consciousness.”
Sunil Pandey, Head of Sales & Marketing, Keya Foods, said, "We’re excited to announce Punt Creative as our official creative agency. Their innovation, expertise, and enthusiasm align with our goal to expand the brand's customer base. As international dishes gain traction in Indian homes, we see the importance of showcasing Keya Foods' unique qualities. Our nationwide reach, diverse portfolio, and millions of packs sold underscore our position, synonymous with international ingredients and flavors. This partnership with Punt Creative brings a fresh brand perspective, and we're eager to create impactful campaigns, refresh our offerings' presentation, and boost customer engagement."
IDFC First bags BCCI's title sponsorship rights for Rs 235 crore
The rights have been awarded for all international and domestic matches at Rs 4.2 crore per match
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 26, 2023 8:50 AM | 1 min read
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has awarded the title sponsorship rights for all domestic and international matches to IDFC First, a banking company. Reports say that IDFC First will pay Rs 4.2 crore per match which totals up to Rs 235 crore for 56 matches for a three-year period.
The base price for the title sponsor rights was Rs 2.4 crore per match, totalling up to Rs 134.4 crore for three years.
The per-match fee will reportedly be higher than the Rs 3.8 crore that Mastercard and Paytm did during the previous period between September 2019 and March 2023.
IDFC First went against Sony Pictures Network, which bid Rs 2.4 crore per match, matching the base price set by BCCI.
In a statement, BCCI reportedly said that the sponsorships and activations around the title sponsor are aimed at boosting IDFC First's cricket connection in the country and abroad.
The three-year association will end in August 2026, covering 56 matches comprising 15 tests, 15 ODIs and 26 T20 internationals.
Disney Star signs 9 sponsors for Asia Cup
Charged by Thums Up, Nerolac Paint+, Amazon Pay, Jindal Panther, My11Circle, MRF, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Wild Stone and Thums Up come on board
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 7:35 PM | 1 min read
Disney Star has signed nine broadcast and digital streaming sponsors for the upcoming Asia Cup.
Charged by Thums Up, Nerolac Paint+, Amazon Pay, Jindal Panther, My11Circle, MRF, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Wild Stone and Thums Up have come on board for the upcoming tournament.
As reported earlier by exchange4media, Disney Star has sought Rs 26 crore for the co-presenting sponsorship on TV and Rs 30 crore for Disney+ Hotstar.
According to industry sources, the associate sponsorship on Star Sports has been priced at Rs 19.66 crore, whereas for the ‘powered by’ sponsorship on Disney+ Hotstar, the broadcaster is seeking Rs 18 crore.
As per the information available with exchange4media, Disney+ Hotstar has three sponsorship tiers-- co-presenting (Rs 30 crore), powered by (Rs 18 crore) and associate sponsorship (Rs 12 crore). The broadcaster is offering an estimated reach of 120-140 million for co-presenting sponsors, 90-100 million for powered by and 60-70 million for associate sponsorship.
A spot buy for 10 seconds has been priced at Rs 25 lakh for the India vs Pakistan matches, while for the non-India matches, the ad rate for 10 second is Rs 2.3 lakh. The India matches plus the final for ODIs has been priced at Rs 17 lakh per 10 seconds.
Asia Cup is scheduled to be held from 30 August, 2023, to September 17, 2023.
