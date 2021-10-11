PUMA India names Smita Balram as Head of Corporate Communications

In her new role, Smita will further build PUMA’s communication strategy and efforts while driving the PR narrative for the brand

Global sports brand PUMA has appointed Smita Balram as Head of Corporate Communications for the India business. In her new role, Smita will further build PUMA’s communication strategy and efforts while driving the PR narrative for the brand.

Commenting on the appointment, Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director-PUMA India and Southeast Asia said, “Smita brings with her a wealth of rich and diverse experience in the field of media. Her creative vision and strategic bent of mind coupled with her strong background in business and lifestyle journalism will add a fresh perspective to PUMA India’s brand story. We are thrilled to have her onboard as the Head of Corporate Communications.”

Smita comes with over 16 years of deep and extensive experience across print and broadcast journalism. In her previous role, Smita was associated with financial daily, The Economic Times, where she covered the retail ecosystem and tracked multinationals and large Indian conglomerates. In the past, Smita has contributed to prominent media houses such as TV Today Network, Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd. and Deccan Herald where she primarily reported on fashion and lifestyle.

Talking about her new role, Smita said, “As a former journalist with experience in tracking lifestyle consumption, PUMA is the perfect brand fit for me with its narrative around fashion and sports. The team has laid a strong foundation for the company in India which I hope to build on and deliver on our business objectives. I look forward to working with the teams, our business partners, stakeholders and the media to strategise and tap into the growth opportunities in order to strengthen our presence in India, which has emerged as a key market for our company globally. I am stoked to join PUMA India and looking forward to long and exciting innings here.”

