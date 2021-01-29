PR Professionals wins PR and social media mandate for IRSDC

In a promising start to New Year, PR Professionals has won the PR and Social Media mandate for Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC) in a multi-agency pitch. The agency will be managing IRSDC’s communication mandate by strengthening awareness and recall, social media management, stakeholder engagement, and crisis communication. The development augments PR Professionals’ portfolio of infrastructure and public sector undertakings. The agency has National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and Goods Services Tax Network (GSTN) among public sector clientele.

IRSDC is entrusted with the development/ redevelopment of existing and new railway stations across India with superior amenities for passengers and facilitating commercial development on vacant railway land. This government body aims to redevelop self-sustainable railway stations with high standards of safety, comfort, user-friendly passenger facilities, and value-added services. The organization will adopt the best technological practices, make a robust financial strategy, and ensure optimum utilization of resources for the purpose.

“The mandate demonstrates our understanding and expertise in communication requirements in the infrastructure sector and PSUs. IRSDC is a feather in the cap of PSUs that have continuously been reposing their trust in our services,” said Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder, and Managing Director, PR Professionals.

He further added, “We are proud to be associated with IRSDC as a PR partner that is actively working to upgrade the railway infrastructure in India to enhance passengers’ experience. We are excited to contribute to the growth story of New India.”

IRSDC’s maiden project, the redevelopment of Gandhi Nagar Railway station, Gujrat is almost complete. This will be India’s first modernized railway station boasting world-class amenities. The redeveloped Gandhi Nagar railway station is expected to be soon inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister of India.

Towards the end of 2020, STPI, an autonomous society set up by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India had also renewed the mandate PR Professionals. STPI has been set up to encourage, promote and boost software exports from India. STPI has played a seminal role in India earning a reputation as an information technology superpower.

