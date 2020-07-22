Pitchfork Partners wins PR and digital mandate for British School of Etiquette India

The British School of Etiquette India has appointed Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting as its public relations and digital consultancy following a multi-agency pitch. Pitchfork Partners will provide strategic communication counsel to strengthen its position as India’s leading institute of etiquette, life skills and service training. The British School of Etiquette India is the licensed branch of The British School of Etiquette United Kingdom, both global training centres of professional excellence.

They are committed to imparting professional tutoring through diverse courses and have established themselves as market leaders boasting the latest global expertise. “We are delighted to partner with Pitchfork Partners for our pan-India communication. The British School of Etiquette India aims to globalise and democratise higher education in training and business management by reaching the learner’s doorstep. Pitchfork’s strategic use of data visualisation and storytelling capabilities will help us in our mission,” said Niraalee Shah, CEO India, The British School of Etiquette India.

Pitchfork Partners is a strategy consultancy committed to taking care of clients’ reputation. This is especially important at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has permanently altered the business landscape, from consumer mobility to media consumption and supply chains. In such a scenario, a brand’s reputation is its strongest asset. To maintain it, therefore, there is an even greater need to ensure positive experiences for stakeholders. This is why Pitchfork Partners specialises in understanding business needs and aligning communication to business goals, championing reputation building, management and protection. The consultancy sees itself as a reputation warrior, offering bespoke solutions and a team comprising marketing and communication veterans.