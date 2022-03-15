ON PURPOSE appointed strategic communications partner for Beetel Teletech

ON PURPOSE, an integrated communications consultancy, best known for brand reputation management and driving social change, has been awarded the PR mandate for Beetel Teletech Ltd.

As communications partner, ON PURPOSE will be responsible for strengthening brand awareness and enhancing engagement for Beetel among its stakeholders, in addition to telling a compelling story of the company’s legacy and leadership as an integrated communications provider.

Commenting on the partnership, Sanjeev Chhabra, MD & CEO, Beetel said, “Beetel enjoys a unique position in the Indian market, owing to its leadership in the 360˚ecosystem that covers manufacturing, as well as distributing a huge range of products in the form of mobile devices, mobile accessories, IT peripherals, enterprise solutions and network solutions along with last mile distribution with logistics & supply chain. We are at a point of growth where it is imperative for us to create a strong consumer connect and build engagement through authentic storytelling and category differentiation. ON PURPOSE has a dynamic communications portfolio and a competitive team that includes storytellers, campaign specialists and communication experts, just what we need at this point in time. We are looking forward to working with them.”

Girish Balachandran, Managing Partner, ON PURPOSE said: “Beetel is one of the most reputed and respected brands in the country, manufacturing world-class consumer products and providing network & enterprise solutions for India and the globe. We are excited to work with the team and together achieve success in strengthening its positioning as a technology leader connecting businesses and people.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)