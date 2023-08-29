On Purpose and Findability Sciences announce collaboration
Partnership aimed at revolutionising social impact by harnessing the power of AI for transformative change
ON PURPOSE consulting, an award-winning social impact communication consultancy, and Findability Sciences, recently named one of America’s most innovative companies in 2023 by Fortune Magazine, has formed a ground-breaking alliance to harness the true potential of AI for developing efficient, personalised and far-reaching communication solutions for its clients. The collaboration aims to leverage cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver unparalleled social impact solutions across various sectors.
Sharing insights on partnership, Girish Balachandran, Founder & Managing Director, ON PURPOSE, said, "I've always believed that stories have the power to inspire action and bring about meaningful change. With our partnership with Findability Sciences, we're creating a paradigm shift in how social impact is conceptualised, measured, and achieved. This will not just revolutionise the sector but will tangibly transform communities for the better, for generations to come. We recognize the urgency to address this growing need and are confident that our partnership with Findability Sciences will play a key role in enabling our clients to leverage cutting-edge AI tools and strategies to drive innovation, increase efficiency and create a competitive advantage.”
Anand Mahurkar, Founder and CEO, Findability Sciences said, " Our partnership with On Purpose marks a pivotal moment where technology meets humanity to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. This is more than a partnership; it's a commitment to using innovation for the greater good. We're not just bringing algorithms into the equation; we're bringing the transformative power of AI to unlock opportunities for social impact on an unprecedented scale."
Businesses, investors, and consumers alike are looking for tech-driven solutions to critical societal problems, including those outlined by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The partnership is timed well for when interest in using AI for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals is soaring. The objective is to create, communicate, and execute participatory campaigns that engage supporters, consumers, or employees while addressing urgent social issues.
ON PURPOSE appointed Elsevier’s communications consultant in India
ON PURPOSE has been tasked with supporting Elsevier in its strategic outreach in India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 10:31 AM | 2 min read
ON PURPOSE has announced its recent appointment by Elsevier as the agency on record in managing the company’s strategic communications objectives following a rigorous multi-agency pitch process.
With this win, ON PURPOSE has been tasked with supporting Elsevier in its strategic outreach in India to help researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. As an industry leader in academic publishing and research solutions, Elsevier has been a trusted partner in India for nearly three decades, fostering scientific and healthcare excellence in the nation.
Regarding the partnership, Shivani Sharma, Chief Operating Officer at ON PURPOSE, said, “It’s a privilege to partner with an organisation working to advance healthcare, open science and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Through our work, we’ve realised how communications can, and must, play a bigger role in bridging societal inequality. Working with Elsevier takes us closer to achieving our mission to use communications for social change.”
"We are excited to be collaborating with ON PURPOSE to help grow Elsevier’s brand awareness and reputation in India amongst the research and health communities as well as policy makers. The team has collectively demonstrated a strategic understanding of our business and operating environment, and we look forward to co-creating effective communications approaches to achieve our communications objectives in India", said Jason Chan, Communications Director, Asia Pacifc, Elsevier.
Media Corridors secures Public Relations mandate of Satyukt Analytics
Satyukt Analytics specializes in satellite-based precision agriculture solutions
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 5:34 PM | 2 min read
Media Corridors, a public relations firm, has announced that it has been awarded the Public Relations mandate for Satyukt Analytics, a company specializing in Satellite-based Precision Agriculture solutions. This partnership is set to propel both companies to new heights in their respective fields.
Satyukt Analytics has been revolutionizing the agriculture industry with its state-of-the-art satellite-based precision farming technologies. By leveraging advanced satellite imagery and data analytics, Satyukt Analytics empowers farmers with real-time insights, enabling them to make informed decisions about their crops, irrigation, and resource management. Their innovative solutions have been instrumental in increasing agricultural productivity, sustainability, and efficiency across the globe.
Media Corridors, known for its expertise in strategic communication and media relations, has been chosen as the ideal partner to amplify Satyukt Analytics' unique offerings and contribute to its market leadership. With a proven track record in driving impactful PR campaigns for technology and agriculture companies.
"We are excited about partnering with Media Corridors for our PR initiatives," said Dr. Sat Kumar, Co-founder of Satyukt Analytics. "Their proven expertise and deep understanding of the technology and experience of handling agriculture industries clients make them the ideal partner to help us communicate the value and impact of our precision farming solutions. We look forward to a successful collaboration that will enhance our brand visibility and drive greater adoption of our technologies among farmers and agricultural stakeholders."
"We are thrilled to be entrusted with the Public Relations mandate for Satyukt Analytics," said Ms. Ayushi Arora Gulyani, Founder & CEO of Media Corridors. "Satyukt Analytics is at the forefront of innovation in precision agriculture, and we are excited to work closely with their team to communicate their vision, achievements, and contributions to the agriculture industry. Our team is committed to helping Satyukt Analytics create a strong and positive brand image, enhance its thought leadership, and expand its reach globally."
As part of the collaboration, Media Corridors will develop and execute comprehensive PR strategies, media outreach programs, and thought leadership initiatives to showcase Satyukt Analytics’ breakthrough technologies and their impact on modern agriculture.
Sunil Lulla named Chairman of Astrum Reputation Advisory
Lulla will help in building Astrum’s capability as a trusted advisor to the C-suite
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 11:56 AM | 1 min read
Astrum, India's first science-based specialist Reputation Management advisory, has announced the appointment of Sunil Lulla as its chairman.
Lulla will play a vital role in strengthening Astrum’s capability as a trusted advisor to the C Suite.
Astrum's Founding Managing Partner, Ashwani Singla, stated, "For over two decades that I have known and worked with Sunil, I have admired how he combines strategic clarity with execution excellence to achieve extraordinary outcomes. Our clients and colleagues will benefit from his sage counsel and proven acumen.”
“The impact of Reputation, Risk and Regulation on business is a major pre-occupation of the C Suite and more so today; I am delighted to be a part of a team that has an enviable track record of helping CXOs successfully negotiate this landscape,” said Lulla.
He further said,” Ashwani has played a major role in professionalising the Indian Public Relations landscape and now by putting ‘data and digital’ at the heart of Astrum, he is pioneering the next progression of public relations and public affairs; I am excited to contribute to this journey.”
Value 360 Communications bags PR mandate of Digikore Studios
The partnership is aims to strategically enhance Digikore Studios' brand visibility, reputation, and market presence within the competitive Visual Effects (VFX) industry
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 2:29 PM | 2 min read
Adfactors PR launches Adfactors PR Future Communicators Foundation Scholarship
Adfactors PR will provide two annual, full-tuition scholarships at US$ 2500 for students enrolled at the School of COmmunications & REputation
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 12:23 PM | 2 min read
In partnership with the Future Communications Foundation (FCF), Adfactors PR is launching the Adfactors PR Future Communicators Foundation Scholarship.
Adfactors PR will provide two annual, full-tuition scholarships at US$ 2500 for students enrolled at the School of COmmunications & REputation (SCoRe), India. Each scholarship is worth the equivalent of the program’s full 10-month tuition. The two inaugural FCF Scholarships will be awarded at the World Public Relations Forum, meeting this year at the Public Relations and Corporate Communications India Summit, in Chennai, India, on September 23rd.
The 2023 scholarship theme is “Sustainability Communication — Addressing the Challenges.” Students are asked to create a brief for a mock campaign emphasising communication strategies that address the Waste management issue in India. The aim of the FCF Scholarship is to think creatively about sustainability as an environmental issue of major concern, as well as how to circulate important ideas using low-cost and limited means in their local community.
“As a market-leading firm it is our endeavour to support the learning and development of PR professionals including young aspirants who are entering the profession, “said Adfactors PR Co-Founder and Managing Director Madan Bahal. “Sustainability principles are the foundation of sustainable business and an integral part of corporate reputation. Our scholarships in partnership with The PR Trust and SCoRe is a small step in this direction.”
"We are excited to offer the Adfactors FCF Scholarship at SCoRe and are thankful to Adfactors PR for providing it,” said Hemant Gaule, Dean of the School of Communications & Reputation (SCoRe). “It will support some outstanding students of PR who have the potential to be the future leaders of Public Relations. These youngsters are the key to a sustainable future. This is why we are keen to recognise and reward full scholarship and mentorship to two students who demonstrate the acumen to use reputation science to create it.”
“Sustainability is one of the most pressing topics in today’s society,” added Allard W. van Veen, Founder of The PR Trust, the 501(c)(6) non-profit organization that administers the Future Communicators Foundation. “I firmly believe that PR professionals can play a more prominent role in promoting sustainability. We hope that the scholarship will help to develop students’ social conscience and encourage them to make an impact, in terms of promoting a fair and sustainable world.”
'PR courses should be a mix of classroom studies & practical applications'
Vineet Handa, founder and CEO, Kaizzen and secretary, PRCAI, delves into the challenge of talent retention in the PR industry
By Ruchika Jha | Aug 11, 2023 4:59 PM | 4 min read
It is essential for organisations to not only train young professionals but also manage them appropriately. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into their work, and in return, they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work. With the advent of artificial intelligence, young professionals are turning towards AI for mentorship and guidance.
These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.
Today, exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Vineet Handa, founder and CEO, Kaizzen and secretary, PRCAI, as he delved into the obvious challenge of talent retention with the PR industry growing rapidly.
Excerpts:
The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?
As you have rightly said, the young generation is tech-savvy, digitally empowered and has strong opinions, the idea is to use that to our strength. I believe it is up to a mentor or leader to create the zeal to get the best results.
Today with fast-changing tech, easy access to knowledge and information, and a zeal to achieve quick results, the young generation is definitely competitive as well as competent. But the young generation also focuses on work-life balance, they pay heed to mental as well as physical health and equity, they are more sensitive about issues that we had taken for granted- climate change, sustainability, reduction of wastage etc. I'd say the younger generation is promising.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
The dynamics of the PR industry are growing and changing at rocket speed, and in a dynamic environment, talent retention becomes an obvious challenge for serious players. In the same contention, certain companies pay high salaries to retain talents and some choose to pay through great culture, environment, growth and learning prospects. Over the years Kaizzen has adopted the latter as a winning strategy. Getting a Great Place to Work certification is a recognition of Kaizzen’s efforts.
Regular training and workshops are conducted for the different teams by industry veterans who are now working with us. Team Kaizzen is a mix of industry veterans whose experience and on-the-job training give our younger workforce ample opportunities to upskill themselves while also acquiring skills that keep them industry ready.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?
The biggest challenge in our industry today is the fast-moving, ever-changing PR landscape and the manpower has to be able to adapt to these new age techs and make sure they both co-exist; they have to have an excitement to upskill themselves on integrated communications- the new media, the social and digital and also technology such as AI. The journey of old-school thoughts to new-age tech is one of the major challenges.
The second challenge is that in spite of many institutes churning out fresh graduates regularly, industry readiness is missing in many of the candidates. The courses should have a proper mix of classroom studies and its practical application in the real-world scenario.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
I am a firm believer of technological advancements and a supporter of technology only and only if these advancements are used in combination with the brain. AI helps you deliver faster results and with more accuracy. But if you do not use your brain, it could become a source of crisis. AI is a very interesting tool; it gives perspectives which are different and perhaps stronger, but can we use all of it? No, we can't, and that is where an individual's knowledge and judgement is essential in building content.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship program?
We at Kaizzen have over the years built a culture of supporting each and every member right from the time they first walk into our office, whether it is in the form of mentors or as a buddy. Imagine how whenever a new member is added to the family everyone welcomes them and tries their best to make them comfortable- a new bride or groom, a new mother and her baby. At Kaizzen family, we do this every day and this support is received across teams and locations. This is in addition to the regular team-based training that are conducted regularly under the umbrella of Learning Fridays.
PR Professionals appoints Sanjay Singh as Senior Vice President
Before joining PR Professionals, Singh served as a Partner and Vice President at SPAG-FINN Partners
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 5:53 PM | 3 min read
PR Professionals (PRP), the flagship of the PRP Group, has appointed Sanjay Singh as Senior Vice President. With an extensive experience of about 25 years across agencies, corporates, and media houses, he will be based out of PRP’s headquarters in Gurugram. Sanjay’s core expertise includes Strategic Communications, Government Relations, Public Advocacy, Media Relations, and Crisis Communications. In this role as SVP, he will be responsible for overseeing PRP’s operations in India with a focus on overall client engagement and media relations.
Before joining PR Professionals, Mr. Singh served as a Partner and Vice President at SPAG-FINN Partners. An Economics graduate and a postgraduate in English literature, he started his career as a journalist with The Times of India and later worked with IANS, Statesman, Financial Express, and The New Indian Express, to name a few. He then joined ADFACTORS PR and has also worked with Concept PR.
Speaking on the appointment, Dr. Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director of PR Professionals, said’’ We are glad to have Sanjay Singh join our team. His appointed has further strengthened our leadership team and I am sure his wealth of experience will be an invaluable addition to PRP’s growth story”
Sharing his excitement on joining PRP, Mr Singh, “I am delighted to be part of the growth journey at PRP. I look forward to strengthening our business further and exploring new territories”.
PRP has been on a spree to strengthen its leadership team and has recently appointed many senior industry professionals. Earlier this year, Praveen Singh was appointed as the Associate Vice President. With over 18 years of experience, he has worked with Sahara India, Adfactors PR, and Integrated Brandcomm Pvt. Ltd. Before entering the public relations industry, Praveen worked for media outlets such as The Financial Express and The Press Trust of India.
PRP appointed Sunil Pandey as the General Manager to further enhance its leadership team in Bihar. With 25 years of journalism experience, Pandey has worked with publications like Rashtriya Sahara, Sahara Samay, and ETV Bharat.
To strengthen its leadership team in the financial capital, industry leader Suresh Rathod was appointed Senior Vice President – West. With over 20 years of experience in PR, corporate communications, and crisis management, Rathod has worked with leading corporates and PR agencies, including Nahar Group, Omkar Realtors, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, and Concept Communications. Additionally, he has served as a communication strategist for GVK, Microsoft, Hyundai, CEAT, JSW Group, and Bajaj Auto. Suresh is based out of PRP’s Mumbai office.
Other recent appointments include Ms. Bornali Ghosh as Associate Account Director. With over 13 years of experience, Bornali specializes in PR for the healthcare and pharmacy sector. She has worked with leading agencies like SPAG Asia, ADFACTORS PR, and Concept PR. In an expansion of its content team, PRP also appointed Ramakant Chaudhary as DGM-Content. Before joining PRP, he worked with Financial Express. With over 16 years of experience, he has also been associated with leading media publications such as The Times of India, Mint, Hindustan Times, and The Pioneer, among others."
