Nykaa onboards Shikha Johnson as AVP- Marketing & Communication

Nykaa has appointed Shikha Johnson as AVP- Marketing and Communication. She will be responsible for the marketing and communications activities for the lifestyle retailer brand.

Johnson moves on after a decade long stint from Edelman. At Edelman, she was the Associate Director, Middle East.

Johnson comes with an overall experience of more than 13 years in the communication industry and has worked across verticals including food, lifestyle, FMCG, tourism, consumer tech and luxury sectors. Before taking the corporate route, she was with public relations agencies like Blue Lotus Communications and Edelman.







