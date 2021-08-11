Murata Vios ropes in Perfect Relations as PR & Communication partner

Perfect Relations has been awarded the communication mandate for Murata Vios.

Murata Vios, Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., is a medical technology company, headquartered in Minnesota, USA. In India, its corporate office is Bangalore. It is an FDA cleared, IoT based, wireless remote monitoring system that can be used across the continuum of care thereby optimizing the management of patients while also lowering costs.

Formerly known as Vios Medical, Inc., the company was acquired in 2017 by Murata Manufacturing.

Perfect Relations will develop a strategic structure for Murata Vios and manage their communication strategies to position the brand as a thought leader in the segment and increase the brands awareness and visibility in the media.

Ashutosh Mundkur, VP of Sales & Marketing – India at Murata Vios, Pvt. Ltd. said, “Perfect Relations comes with significant expertise in the healthcare sector, and we are excited to have them onboard. We are on a growth journey as we continue to scale and increase our footprint in the Indian Healthcare sector. Perfect Relations will help us with creative and impactful storytelling and drive the right communication strategies.”



Talking about the win, Sanjay Choudhry, Senior Director, IND Perfect Relations said: “With the current pandemic, healthcare technology space is brimming with possibilities. Murata Vios is a pioneer in the wireless remote monitoring space, delivering value for hospitals, clinicians and greatly improving patient outcomes. We are pleased to partner with Murata Vios to drive communication strategies for the brand. With our expertise in healthcare sector and differentiated storytelling, we will help Murata Vios achieve their growth ambitions.

Perfect Relations will service the account out of its Bangalore office, supported by its extensive network of 18 offices covering all state capitals and principal markets.

