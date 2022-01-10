'Data & analytics will play significant role in PR communication efforts in coming years'

As we step into 2022 and look forward to it as a year full of hope and change and possibilities, e4m PR and Corp Comm presents the 'Year-ender story of 2021' series with the theme 'The possibilities that the new year holds for PR agencies and the way ahead'. The series will encompass the views, opinions and thoughts of some of the leading names and veterans of the PR and Corp Comm fraternity on how they perceive the New Year, the transitions they expect to see and their vision for the future.

In this interview, Atul Sharma, Managing Director, Ruder Finn India, opens up about the importance of why one must tailor a pitch on the lines of a cover letter for a job application and how, in 2022, he expects socially-conscious initiatives to be empathetic, realistic and change-driven.

Excerpts from the interview:

How important has the trend of personalised pitches become for the PR industry?

Extremely. As PR professionals, we operate in a fast-paced, ever-evolving industry and the days of cold calling and mass pitching are exactly where they belong – in the past. One must tailor their pitch just as they would a cover letter for a job application.

Now, in the post-pandemic era, as journalists multitask to cover more than one sector and battle with bandwidth issues, crafting a personalised pitch that is relevant, engaging and grabs their interest is crucial. Doing something as simple as referencing a journalist's previous stories and explaining how your pitch relates to their coverage area or mentioning a takeaway from their article before jumping into your pitch note can go a long way. Not only does it demonstrate that you are considerate of their interests (and valuable time), but is also likely to help you build a relationship with them, which is what PR is all about.

Artificial Intelligence is the future - irrespective of industries. What are the ways AI can come to the aid of PR and Corp Communication professionals in 2022?

The future of the PR industry is tech-fuelled. Data and analytics will play a significant role in PR communication efforts in the coming years. Artificial Intelligence will continue to permeate all forms of businesses, and 2022 will focus on experience-based tech, creating new experiences for consumers. Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality will continue to transform decision-making for consumers. In addition to the many changes that tech is bringing to the world of communications, one seismic shift we are witnessing is that customers are willing to pay more dividends for the value they perceive. Hence, brand values are driven by the purpose they deliver. Communication campaigns are now cutting through the clutter and drawing attention to 'purpose' by engaging in more profound connections with consumers, doing more for society, attracting and retaining talent, and driving impactful results.

What are the trends the Indian PR and Corporate Communications industry can look forward to/ expect in 2022?

One of the trends that are sure to dominate 2022, is that tech and consumer experiences will be inter-linked. Like any other industry, tech is changing the way we communicate. With the integration of AI into the communications business, we will see a deeper transition in storytelling. Also, the conversation on business growth is incomplete without people. While PR has always been a people-intensive industry, I envision it to become a people-centric industry too. The PR landscape being ever-evolving, I believe keeping up with the times will be the key to surviving and thriving in this industry. Upskilling/Learning and Development initiatives to foster growth across teams would be a top priority.

According to industry experts, environmental, social, and corporate governance would continue to grow. In what ways will socially-conscious initiatives continue to drive campaigns and outreach programmes in 2022?

There was a time when socially-conscious campaigns belonged to a specific category and were also viewed with a filter. However, presently, smart integration of socially constructive messages or activities into campaigns and outreach programmes are considered a winner irrespective of the industry or sector they are designed for. In 2022, I expect socially-conscious initiatives to be empathetic, realistic, and change-driven. These factors carry the essence of a successful campaign that will garner eyeballs and serve as a social momentum for change.

How did you cope with the second wave of the pandemic? What were the challenges you had to overcome?

We took a hit with the second wave of the pandemic. More than 50 per cent of our employees were tested positive, with the others doubling up to support their loved ones and families. However, the hardships brought us together as one. At Ruder Finn, we took a pause, put life before work and stood by each other. We regrouped to come back stronger from this crucible and our teams, against all odds, turned adversity into opportunities for growth.

Additionally, the entire communications fraternity, led by the PRCAI (Public Relations Consultants Association of India), launched several collaborative initiatives to ensure the safety and well-being of our people, including setting up vaccination camps, organising de-stress sessions and support groups, and providing access to oxygen cylinders to helping those in need.

How have the young generation / new recruits adapted to the system of working remotely? What are your views on how successful the hybrid working model will be in the coming year?

Most recruits by now have become accustomed to the model of hybrid working given that almost all organisations adopted it in some form or the other. At Ruder Finn, the hybrid model was force-fitted into our lives but we chose to tweak it to match our efforts and values. It has put our people at the front and centre, giving them the freedom to manoeuvre seamlessly between home and work without the added performance pressure. We have in place a combination of the hybrid flexi model that involves a hybrid workplace with hyper-connected people. The hybrid model passes the baton of control in the hands of people, throws in a dash of freedom and trusts people with the responsibility bestowed upon their shoulders. The results have not only been favourable but they also created a long-term model that can be built into the culture of the organisation. The hybrid model has made trust a two-way street, opening all channels of communications with clients and associates alike.

The pandemic has been a trying time for us all, especially on the psychological level. How should organisations prepare themselves for the next year?

The pandemic called for a united stand and it looks like the fight is far from over. It is safe to say that the previous models of working from the office, meeting clients in person or even having regular team meetings will continue to be halted. The way forward lies in incorporating flexible working hours, a larger deputation of remote working roles, and integration of strong internal communication channels in the absence or limitation of face-to-face conversations and a sustainable work-life balance. At Ruder Finn, we will continue our principles of putting people first, reinventing ideas and building our relationships.

