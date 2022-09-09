Perfect Relations bags national PR mandate for Tata 1mg

Perfect Relations has won the national PR mandate of Tata 1mg.

The company, which started with a simple vision of making healthcare affordable, accessible, and understandable, has scaled up rapidly since 2015 to become India’s #1 Digital Health Company today, commanding the leading share of the time spent in the Digital Healthcare category with over 40 million monthly unique users and 500 million monthly page views.

Tata 1mg operates India's largest platform comprising e-pharmacy, e-diagnostics, and e-consult services. It is the only company in India operating with a Legit Script & ISO certification for its e-pharmacy lines as well NABL accreditation for its Diagnostics business. In 2021, Tata Digital acquired a majority stake in 1mg, and the company was rebranded as Tata 1mg.



Tata 1mg labs are currently present in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Dehradun, and Jaipur. These state-of-the-art diagnostic labs operated by expert pathologists and microbiologists ensure 100% accurate and fast delivery of reports. The company has a dedicated fleet of trained and fully vaccinated phlebotomists and offers safe home sample collection in more than 30 cities in India.

The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.

Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)