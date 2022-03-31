Perfect Relations bags communications mandate for GreenCell Mobility

The consultancy will be responsible for managing the end-to-end PR solutions for GreenCell Mobility in India

Perfect Relations has won the communications mandate for GreenCell Mobility. The consultancy bagged the account in a competitive multi-agency pitch and will be responsible for managing the end-to-end PR solutions for GreenCell Mobility in India. GreenCell Mobility is e-Mobility company backed by EverSource Capital, the fund manager of Green Growth Equity Fund (GGEF).

GreenCell Mobility recently announced its plans for an initial roll-out of 750 premium AC e-buses across key intercity routes in Southern, Northern & Western India as part of its B2C business foray. The company has already acquired major state transport undertaking contracts for 1,150 electric buses across 30 cities in India, making it a leading B2G player in the e-mobility segment. By transforming the shared surface transport market in India, GreenCell Mobility envisions to become one-of-the-most valued eMaaS (electric mobility as a Service) platform globally.

Speaking of the association, Ashok Agarwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, GreenCell Mobility said, “We are committed to redefining the future of shared mobility in our country by providing smart and sustainable mobility solutions for all Indians. We look forward to working with Perfect Relations on our communication objective as we strengthen our presence across key cities in the country.”

Perfect Relations’ Mumbai office will lead the account offering services such as corporate reputation management, brand and marketing communications, media management and crisis management.

Commenting on this new association, Rohan Sukhatankar, Principal Lead at Perfect Relations said, “We are honored to be associated with GreenCell, a brand that is endeavoring to revolutionize the shared electric mobility space. Looking at our team’s experience and knowledge in the mobility industry and differentiated storytelling approach, I’m confident that we will be strengthening brand’s affinity and helping the company in achieving its set ambitions.”

GreenCell Mobility (GreenCell) has been set up to become a leading pan-India shared electric mobility player by leveraging proven global experience, developments in e-mobility technology, and the Government of India's strong push for electrification of transportation in India. GreenCell has been promoted by EverSource Capital, the fund manager of Green Growth Equity Fund (GGEF).

EverSource Capital is an equal joint venture between Everstone Group, a premier investment group focused on India and Southeast Asia, with assets in excess of US$6 billion across private equity, real estate, credit, climate impact investments and green infrastructure and venture capital; and Lightsource bp, a global leader in development and management of solar energy projects. GGEF has been established with anchor investments from the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) backed by the Government of India and the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Government of UK.

GreenCell is building a platform to provide Electric Mobility-as-a-Service (eMaaS), initially using electric buses, and delivering the core value proposition of cheaper non-polluting on-demand shared transportation, charging infrastructure, and enabling products for the e-mobility value chain.

