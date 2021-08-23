Meenakshi Sarkar roped in as Group Head of corp comm at Spark Minda Group

Sarkar’s last stint was with Hero Future Strategies as Head of Marketing and Communication

Meenakshi Sarkar has joined Spark Minda Group as its Group Head - Corporate Communications.

Sarkar’s last stint was with Hero Future Strategies as Head of Marketing and Communications where she partnered with business heads to evolve lead management and improve visibility of the digital marketing campaign.

Sarkar has worked closely with the leadership team to plan and create strategies, tactics, activities, and materials for the purpose of conveying the most relevant message to employees & external stakeholders by providing top management with an overview of the external perception of the organization.

Sarkar has experience of working with both PR agencies and corporates. She has contributed to MSL India, Hanmer MS&L, Bridge to India Energy Pvt. Ltd., NIIT Limited and Simulations PR.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)