Max India appoints Jasrita Dhir to lead Brand and Communications portfolio

Max India has announced the appointment of Jasrita Dhir as Deputy Director - Brand and Communications. She will be based at the Delhi-NCR office. In her new role, Dhir will be responsible for leading strategic brand management, digital marketing, corporate communications & public relations function for Max India along with her current portfolio of heading Marketing & Communications at Antara Senior Living.

“Dhir comes with over 20 years of experience, having previously worked across functional roles in diverse sectors from healthcare to hospitality as well as media. Some of the names include Fortis Healthcare, Max Healthcare, The Oberoi, and NDTV,” the company said.

Commenting on her appointment, Rajit Mehta, Managing Director, Max India says, “We are excited to on-board Jasrita as the strategic marketing and communications lead for Max India. As we embark on the group’s next phase of evolution, I am confident that Jasrita, with her vast experience and domain expertise, will contribute to our growth journey and enable us to take it to the next level. We look forward to her contribution in achieving greater aspirations in the senior care segment.”

Jasrita Dhir adds, "For me this is a homecoming of sorts. I started my marketing and communications career at Max Healthcare. My second innings her, started at Antara Senior Living, a pioneer in the senior care space. Max Group is a progressive, values-driven, well-governed business house that has created immense value for its shareholders over the last three decades. I am looking forward to working with the remarkable leadership team and contribute to the growth and equity of the organization as a whole.”

