Her previous stint was with The Max Group

Jasrita Dhir joins Karkinos Healthcare as Director Marketing and Communications. Karkinos Healthcare is a purpose-driven, technology led, end-to-end oncology care platform

In her previous role at Antara, her endeavour was to help make Antara the most trusted and loved brand for senior citizens. She has led Brand, Marketing, Digital Marketing & CSR for Fortis Healthcare group as an AVP, earlier. Her forte is strategic Brand-management, Marketing, Digital Marketing, Digital Transformation & Adoption, Corporate Communication & Public Relations.

In her role at Fortis, she was creating and upscaling the digital footprint and leveraging those as demand generation avenues.

