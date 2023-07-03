Jasrita Dhir joins Karkinos Healthcare as Director Marketing and Communications
Her previous stint was with The Max Group
Jasrita Dhir joins Karkinos Healthcare as Director Marketing and Communications. Karkinos Healthcare is a purpose-driven, technology led, end-to-end oncology care platform
Prior to this, she was associated with The Max Group.
In her previous role at Antara, her endeavour was to help make Antara the most trusted and loved brand for senior citizens. She has led Brand, Marketing, Digital Marketing & CSR for Fortis Healthcare group as an AVP, earlier. Her forte is strategic Brand-management, Marketing, Digital Marketing, Digital Transformation & Adoption, Corporate Communication & Public Relations.
In her role at Fortis, she was creating and upscaling the digital footprint and leveraging those as demand generation avenues.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tushar Makkar joins Adfactors PR as Senior Vice President
Prior to this, he was associated with GMR Group as Group Chief Communications Officer
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 10:51 AM | 1 min read
Makkar has been part of the communication, PR and marketing industry in India for 27 years, playing the role of an advisor, business leader, communications trainer and thought leader. He has also worked across diverse facets of communication over these years, covering PR, analyst relations, social media, crisis management, public affairs, issues management, sustainability, brand and product communication, internal, and executive communication.
Makkar had earlier led communications for Arvind Group of Companies, SAP India, Microsoft India, IBM India and South Asia, CSC India, Grow Talent Company Limited, and eFunds and contributed to agencies such as Good Relations India Limited and Ogilvy PR.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
GMR Group names Prateek Chatterjee as Group Chief Communications Officer
Prior to this, he was with NIIT
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 7:18 PM | 1 min read
GMR Group has named Prateek Chatterjee as Group Chief Communications Officer.
Prior to this, he worked with NIIT as its Senior Vice President – Corporate Communications and Marketing.
Chatterjee is a senior communications leader with over 25 years of experience in building brand and corporate reputation across diverse industries including – Education, IT, Real Estate and Hospitality.
He has also contributed to Ansal API, Perfect Relations and India Habitat Centre.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Debasis Ray moves on from Tata Trusts as head of corp comm
Reports say that Ray will be taking early retirement
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 3:43 PM | 1 min read
Debasis Ray has retired from Tata Trusts as head of corporate communications. Reports say that Ray won’t be joining a new company and that he has taken early retirement.
Ray is an experienced corp comm professional who has held various top posts at the Tata Group since 2005, including that of head corp comm at Tata Motors and chief group corp comm at Tata Sons.
He took on the role of public affairs head and spokesperson of Tata Trusts in September 2016.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Digitas India bags digital comms mandate of Duolingo English Test
Digitas will manage the marketing AOR for Duolingo English Test and will build awareness along with driving customer acquisition
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 11:35 AM | 2 min read
Digitas India has bagged the digital communications mandate of Duolingo English Test. With this win, the agency has solidified its partnership with Duolingo and will now manage the digital, social, and on-ground activations mandate for the company.
As its partner, Digitas will manage the marketing AOR for Duolingo English Test and will be responsible for building awareness, and preference and driving customer acquisition, through the connected offerings of Creative, Strategy & Media.
Commenting on the partnership, Tara Kapur, Marketing Head India, Duolingo English Test said, "Digitas has already been doing exciting work for our language learning app Duolingo in the market, and their understanding of our business really reflected in the way they presented their approach for the Duolingo English Test. The team has already hit the ground running, and I am looking forward to this being an impactful partnership for us in India. The decision-making period for students looking to study abroad is a critical one, and we believe that Digitas is the best partner to help us create meaningful work for our consumers.”
Sonia Khurana, Chief Operating Officer, of Digitas India added, “This was a very exciting pitch for our team. We are thrilled to land the account! Duolingo English Test is a game-changer in the education sector and has really improved accessibility to high-stakes testing for students. We look forward to creating compelling work that builds both the brand and business in India.”
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Delhi-based First Partners joins PROI Worldwide
The full-service agency expands the global network’s reach in India
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 19, 2023 2:50 PM | 1 min read
First Partners, headquartered in Delhi, India, has been elected to partner in PROI Worldwide, a leading global consortium of entrepreneurial communications agencies with partners in 65 countries.
“First Partners’ business is built on the pursuit of excellence, and we are committed to using our deep industry knowledge and all aspects of communications to enable business success for our clients,” said Atul Ahluwalia, founding partner of First Partners. “We believe we can greatly benefit from PROI’s knowledge exchange programs and the sharing of global best practices among its partner firms.”
Jeff Lambert, Global Chair of PROI Worldwide and Chair of U.S.-based Lambert Global added, “We’re eager to add First Partners to our global network. The Indian market is dynamic and rapidly growing, and our PROI Partners will benefit from their diverse experience in handling complex corporate and public affairs issues.”
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
popkorn bags digital creative mandate of Khemani Group
The partnership aims to increase Khemani Group's digital footprint and connect with a wider audience
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 19, 2023 1:39 PM | 2 min read
Khemani Group has announced the appointment of popkorn, to propel its brand presence in the digital/social realm. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies as they join forces to revolutionize the way consumers engage and interact with alcoholic beverages.
Khemani Group has always been committed to delivering exceptional quality and innovation in the alcobev industry. With a diverse portfolio of brands that cater to discerning consumers, the company aims to strengthen its digital footprint and connect with a wider audience. Recognizing the immense potential of digital marketing and creativity, Khemani Group has chosen popkorn as its trusted partner to craft captivating brand stories, engage consumers, and create memorable experiences that resonate with today's digital-savvy generation.
“I firmly believe that true success in the market place lies in forging powerful partnerships, embracing innovation, and harnessing the potential of hyperlocal consumerism. By joining forces with popkorn, we are poised to unlock new avenues of growth and navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape. Together, we will create extraordinary experiences for our consumers through enhanced brand visibility, engagement and pave the way for unparalleled success in the market." - Amit Khemani, Vice Chairman of the Khemani Group
Vishal Mehra, Chief Executive Officer of popkorn, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are privileged to be raising a glass with Khemani Group as their digital creative agency. Our team is excited to collaborate with a forward-thinking company that values innovation and consumer engagement. Together, we will push boundaries, harness the power of storytelling, and create impactful digital experiences that will elevate Khemani Group's brands to new heights."
By combining Khemani Group's legacy of craftsmanship and quality with popkorn's digital expertise and creative prowess, the partnership aims to redefine the way consumers experience and interact with alcoholic beverages. With a focus on digital campaigns, social media engagement, content creation, and immersive experiences, Khemani Group and popkorn are set to create compelling stories.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Motorola Mobility India onboards DENTSU CREATIVE PR as its PR agency
The agency will develop and execute Motorola's communication strategy, manage media relations, and oversee digital campaigns
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 19, 2023 1:13 PM | 2 min read
Motorola Mobility India has appointed DENTSU CREATIVE PR as its PR agency. The agency won the account following a multi-agency pitch and the brand will be serviced from its Delhi office.
As per the mandate, DENTSU CREATIVE PR will develop and execute Motorola's communication strategy, manage media relations, and oversee digital campaigns. The agency will leverage its PR expertise to enhance the brand image, boost market visibility, and forge deep connections with the target audience. Combined with Motorola's history of innovation in the mobile phone sector, this partnership will solidify the brand’s position as a market leader in smartphones. For the record, Motorola is a global leader in smartphone innovation, known for delivering cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and exceptional performance.
Commenting on the achievement, Shivam Ranjan, Marketing Head, Motorola Asia Pacific said, “We are thrilled to have DENTSU CREATIVE PR join our team; their commitment to innovation, strategic thinking, and expertise in the technical space will significantly improve Motorola's communication. We are eager to work on significant ideas that will take Motorola to new heights.”
Sanjeev Anand, President, DENTSU CREATIVE PR added, “This partnership marks an exciting phase for DENTSU CREATIVE PR, our knowledge, performance, and strategic approach to the constantly changing PR sector perfectly connect with Motorola's vision and objectives. We look forward to a long-term creative and collaborative journey ahead.”
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube