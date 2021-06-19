e4m Women Achievers Awards: Jury to shortlist women achievers of the industry today

The event aims to recognize the contributions of women to the PR and corporate communications domain

After the successful 2nd edition of ‘e4m Women Achievers Series’, the countdown to the next edition of “exchange4media Women Achievers Summit and Awards” has already begun. The jurors for the “Women Achievers Awards 2021” are all geared up to go through the nominations. The jury meet will take place virtually today, on Saturday, 19th June 2021.

The jury will comprise stalwarts from the public relations, corporate communications and marcomm fraternity. The list includes Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor in Chief, BW Business World and exchange4media Group; Nidhi Hola, Director – Integrated Marketing, Microsoft; Partha Ghosh, VP & Head, Corporate Communications & CSR, Samsung; Rama Paul, Vice President – Marketing, ABP Network; Sanjeev Handa, Sr. VP and Head of Corporate Communication, Maruti Suzuki; Subhayu Mishra, MD & Head - Corporate Affairs, Standard Chartered Bank; Jasrita Dhir, Head - Marketing & Communications, Antara Senior Living (A MAX Group Company); Atul Sharma, Managing Director, Ruderfinn India; Pallavi Singh, Senior Business Advisor; Abhishek Gulyani, Chief Executive Officer, Hill+ Knowlton Strategies, India; Ruchira Jaitly, Head of Marketing, India at HMD Global; Kavita Jagtiani, Chief Marketing – Consumer, Products at Pidilite; and Prachi Mohapatra, Marketing Head, OTC, Emerging Markets at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

The preliminary round of screening has been conducted with nominees shortlisted from among the 150+ nominations received under various categories.

The Women Achievers Awards winners will be selected by members of the jury based on various judging parameters for assessing individual and organisations. Those entries that do not fulfil the criteria shall be disqualified. The selection will be made on the basis of their leadership skills, accomplishments, future potential and proven contribution to the industry. Jury members will independently inspect each entry and evaluate them based on their respective judging criteria.

The names of the final winners will be unveiled on the day of the virtual summit and awards ceremony on 2nd July 2021.

You can look forward to witnessing some out-of-the-box works, stories from these passionate women professionals and organisations that are going to give the jury members a tough time to shortlist the best.

