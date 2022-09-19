Merak Ventures appoints Sreya Rakshit as Director, Brand and Communications

At Merak, she will be the brand custodian ensuring message integrity across all communication vehicles

Merak Ventures has appointed Sreya Rakshit as Director, Brand and Communications. At Merak, she will be the brand custodian ensuring message integrity across all communication vehicles – public relations, digital, social, advertising and partnerships.

Merak Ventures announced their maiden $100mn fund in August this year.

“Over the last two decades, Sreya has worked across global PR consultancies, multinational corporations, and emerging start-ups. Her rich and diverse experience across sectors has given her a holistic perspective to build, nurture, and position brands correctly. Having worked with senior leadership and CXOs from the start, Sreya enjoys coaching C suite executives on maximizing their communications outreach. In every role, Sreya has demonstrated her ability to formulate story-worthy campaigns, which not only find deep resonance with its intended target audience, but also help achieve business objectives,” read a press statement.

Commenting on starting this new journey, Sreya Rakshit, Director, Brand and Communications, Merak Ventures said, “The opportunity to define, nurture and enhance the reputation of Merak from its inception, is an exciting opportunity for me. What makes it fulfilling is that I get to do it with a team of fun and driven professionals, who are unified in their values, and vision of impacting change by investing in ideas that matter.

A compelling communications campaign relies on authentic storytelling. Right now, India’s start-up story is playing out on the global stage, and at Merak we aim to create multi-platform content that helps us stand out in this dynamic eco-system.”

Commenting on Sreya’s appointment, Manu Rikhye, Partner, Merak Ventures said, “Early-stage investing is an extremely active space in India with a lot of noise. We intend to offer perspective by sharing stories of real-world impact, in an authentic, informed, and bold voice. Sreya’s experience, flair for storytelling with colour, and creativity, fit right in with what we are building at Merak, in addition to adding value to our portfolio companies at growX Fund I.”

The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.

Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)