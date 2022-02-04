MarketsandMarkets appoints Sumantra Mukherjee as AVP - Brand & Communications

Prior to this, Mukherjee was heading Marketing of Whitehat Jr’s B2B business

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 4, 2022 2:22 PM
Sumantra Mukherjee

MarketsandMarkets has appointed Sumantra Mukherjee as AVP of Brand & Communications.

Mukherjee comes across as a multi-disciplinary strategic marketer with experience straddling telecom (B2C) and technology (B2B) industries in domestic (India) and global markets. He has 14 years of experience in brand management and believes himself as a go-getter start-up guy. Before joining MarketsandMarkets, he was heading the Marketing of Whitehat Jr’s B2B business.

“Disruption is driving $25 trillion of new revenue streams in the global B2B ecosystem in the decade of the 2020s. MarketsandMarkets is uniquely positioned to partner B2B companies in transforming market intelligence to disruptive revenue impact,” said Krishnan Chatterjee, an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad & COO, MnM.

“In this new role, Sumantra has the opportunity to build a unique global brand out of India focused on growth and revenue,” Krishnan added.

